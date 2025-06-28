Spin on Carbon Market to Reach USD 2,137.75 Million by 2032, at 30.26% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin on Carbon Market Size & Growth Insights:

The Spin on Carbon Market was valued at USD 198.50 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2137.75 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.26% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Spin-on Carbon Accelerates Next-Gen Semiconductor Node Adoption

The spin-on carbon market is a lynchpin for the next generation of semiconductor technology, especially for the sub-10nm nodes, FinFETs and 3D integration. Increasing demand is due to requirements for high resolution patterning, high dielectric performance, and better etch control in advanced chip designs. Further, spin-on carbon materials provide improved gap fill, thermal stability and uniformity–-which are essential for advanced lithography and dielectric process steps. This is particularly important in applications such as AI, EVs and consumer electronics, where the densification and efficiency of the chip designs are critical. U.S.-based fabs, such as Intel and GlobalFoundries, have started to use spin-on carbon in sub-5nm and 3D process flows, to help fabrics to strict manufacturing specifications and optimize yield. The trend is spreading more rapidly in semiconductors, including in major hubs like Arizona, Texas and Oregon.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth in Spin-on Carbon Market

North America dominated the spin-on carbon market in 2023 with a 34.6% share, primarily due to the presence of the major semiconductors companies like TCS’s U.S. and Intel, and strong R&D infrastructure. A focus on AI, HPC and EVs and the support of tool giants Applied Materials and Lam Research only reinforce its lead.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth between 2024 and 2032, owing to the construction of fabs in countries such as China, Taiwan, S Korea and rising demand for EVs, IoT and advanced packaging in the region.

Spin-on Carbon Market: Power Devices and Foundries Dominate 2023; Advanced Packaging, OSAT, and Normal-Temperature Materials to Drive Future Growth

By Application

In 2023, power devices led the spin-on carbon market with a 36.3% share, increasing use of power semiconductors in electric vehicles (EVs), industrial automation, and renewable energy. Spin-on carbon is an excellent dielectric and heat resistance, which is ideally suitable for SiC and GaN power devices manufacturing.

Advanced packaging is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032, as demand increases for 2.5D/3D integration and high-density chip designs that require better gap-filling and low process-temperature materials.

By Material Type

Hot-temperature spin-on carbon had the majority market share of 67.3% in 2023 owing to its outstanding thermal stability and dielectric properties, suitable for advanced logic and memory devices at finer nodes. Its high-temperature and high-rosion resistance makes it suitable for various processes in the latest semiconductor manufacturing.

From 2024 to 2032, normal-temperature spin-on carbon is expected to lead in CAGR growth, on account of energy-efficient and the lower-cost processing provided by them, particularly for applications that are sustainable such as MEMS, advanced packaging, and flexible photonics-based electronics.

By End User

In 2023, foundries led the spin-on carbon market with a 48.4% share, on the basis of their ability to deliver to scale, targeting of strategic nodes and high R&D investment. They are critical for high-precision lithography in the production of advanced logic and memory chips.

The OSAT is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced packaging technologies such as 2.5D/3D integration. Spin on carbon is gaining momentum among OSAT players driven by performance, density, and thermal benefits in backend processing.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

OCSiAl

Aksa

Teijin

SGL Carbon

Tokai Carbon

Toray Industries

Rieter AG

Saurer Schlafhorst GmbH & Co. KG

Trützschler

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Savio Macchine Tessili S.p.A.

Lakshmi Machine Works Limited

Living Ink

Recent Developments:

In Dec 2024, Toray to Launch Operations of Pilot Facility for All-Carbon CO₂ Separation Membranes at Shiga Plant in FY2025 Carrying out commercial production, Toray lightweight, dual-layer hollow fiber membrane tech, effectively captures CO₂ from biogas and natural gas for CCS and CCU usage to alleviate environmental emission damages.

