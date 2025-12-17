Pedicle Screw Systems Market Size to Hit USD 3.71 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 5.76% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pedicle Screw Systems Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Pedicle Screw Systems Market size is estimated to be USD 2.38 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.71 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period of 2026–2033.

The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders such as degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, and spinal fractures is driving the pedicle screw systems market growth. The increasing use of minimally invasive spine surgery, spinal injuries due to road accidents, and expansion of global healthcare infrastructure are driving the demand for pedicle screw systems. Robotics, navigation-assisted surgery, and patient-specific implants are improving surgical accuracy and outcomes, which is driving the market growth.





The US pedicle screw systems market is estimated to be USD 0.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.31%. Advanced healthcare, use of modern technology, aging population, and increasing prevalence of spinal diseases are the key growth factors.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Pedicle Screw Systems Market Report are

Globus Medical Inc.

Medtronic PLC

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Alphatec Holdings Inc.

NuVasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Aesculap Implant Systems LLC

LDR Holding Corporation

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

Medacta International SA

Precision Spine Inc.

Z-Medical GmbH & Co. KG

CoreLink Holding LLC

Xtant Medical Inc.

Spinal Elements Inc.

Life Spine Inc.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.38 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 3.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.76% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Drivers Rising Spinal Disorders and Surgical Innovations Drive Global Growth in Pedicle Screw Systems Market Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Key Segment Analysis:

By Type

Polyaxial Pedicle Screws dominated with 37.38% market share in 2025 due to their versatility, ease of implantation, and adaptability in complex spinal procedures. Expandable / Augmented Pedicle Screws is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.59% from 2026 to 2033 driven by increasing demand for advanced spinal stabilization solutions.

By Application

Spinal Fusion (Degenerative Disorders) dominated the market with 43.86% share in 2025 due to the high prevalence of conditions such as degenerative disc disease and chronic back pain, especially among the aging population. Deformity Correction (scoliosis and kyphosis) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.73% from 2026 to 2033 driven by rising awareness, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of advanced spinal correction techniques globally.

By Sales Channel

Hospital Purchasing / Direct Sales to Healthcare Providers dominated with 58.64% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.05% from 2026 to 2033 due to their established use, surgeon familiarity, and cost-effectiveness.

By Technology

Conventional Open-Surgery Systems (standard instrumentation) segment dominated the market with 39.46% share in 2025E due to their established use, surgeon familiarity, and cost-effectiveness. Patient-Specific/3D-Printed Guides & Implants is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.73% from 2026 to 2033 driven by advancements in 3D printing technology, increasing demand for personalized spinal solutions, and improved surgical accuracy.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market Segmentation

By Type

Monoaxial Pedicle Screws

Polyaxial Pedicle Screws

Cannulated (Guidewire-compatible) Pedicle Screws

Expandable / Augmented Pedicle Screws

By Application

Spinal Fusion (Degenerative Disorders)

Trauma & Fracture Stabilization

Deformity Correction (e.g., scoliosis, kyphosis)

Revision / Reconstructive Spine Surgeries

By Sales Channel

Hospital Purchasing / Direct Sales to Healthcare Providers

Distributors & Medical Device Wholesalers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) & Specialty Clinics

Online / E-commerce (consumables, small implants, instrumentation)

By Technology

Conventional Open-Surgery Systems (standard instrumentation)

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Systems & Percutaneous Screws

Navigation & Robotics-Assisted Implantation Systems

Patient-Specific / 3D-Printed Guides & Implants

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the Pedicle Screw Systems market with a 41.5% share in 2025, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of minimally invasive spinal surgeries, and strong investments in medical technology.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.61% from 2026–2033 in the Pedicle Screw Systems market due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of advanced spinal treatments, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Recent Developments:

In November 2024 , Globus Medical launched the ExcelsiusHub™ Navigation System, enhancing real-time visualization of instrument placement during spine surgery.

, Globus Medical launched the ExcelsiusHub™ Navigation System, enhancing real-time visualization of instrument placement during spine surgery. In March 2024, Medtronic launched the CD Horizon™ ModuLeX™ spinal system for deformity procedures. This system features a modular screw platform, allowing intra-operative customization to match patient anatomy, and is part of Medtronic's AiBLE™ ecosystem, integrating navigation, robotic guidance, and AI to enhance surgical precision.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLINICAL PERFORMANCE & FUSION SUCCESS METRICS – helps you evaluate treatment effectiveness by analyzing fusion success rates, post-surgical complication frequencies, and long-term clinical outcomes associated with pedicle screw fixation procedures.

– helps you evaluate treatment effectiveness by analyzing fusion success rates, post-surgical complication frequencies, and long-term clinical outcomes associated with pedicle screw fixation procedures. MECHANICAL STRENGTH & MATERIAL PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you compare pull-out strength, fatigue resistance, and durability across titanium, stainless steel, and PEEK-based pedicle screw systems to support material selection and product positioning.

– helps you compare pull-out strength, fatigue resistance, and durability across titanium, stainless steel, and PEEK-based pedicle screw systems to support material selection and product positioning. SURGICAL ADOPTION & PROCEDURE UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you identify demand patterns through regional procedure volume growth, hospital versus ASC utilization shares, and the shift toward minimally invasive pedicle screw implantation techniques.

– helps you identify demand patterns through regional procedure volume growth, hospital versus ASC utilization shares, and the shift toward minimally invasive pedicle screw implantation techniques. TECHNOLOGICAL INTEGRATION & PRECISION ENHANCEMENT RATE – helps you assess market readiness for advanced solutions by tracking adoption of navigation, robotic, and image-guided systems and their impact on surgical accuracy and operative time reduction.

– helps you assess market readiness for advanced solutions by tracking adoption of navigation, robotic, and image-guided systems and their impact on surgical accuracy and operative time reduction. COST-EFFICIENCY & HEALTH ECONOMIC OUTCOME METRICS – helps you understand value-based care dynamics by evaluating cost per procedure, reductions in hospital stay and recovery time, and cost-effectiveness ratios measured as cost per QALY.

– helps you understand value-based care dynamics by evaluating cost per procedure, reductions in hospital stay and recovery time, and cost-effectiveness ratios measured as cost per QALY. PRODUCT DESIGN & SYSTEM PREFERENCE ANALYSIS – helps you gauge market preference by analyzing the share of polyaxial versus monoaxial screw systems and how design choices influence clinical outcomes and surgeon adoption.

