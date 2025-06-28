Itaconic Acid Market Surges to USD 166.67 Million by 2032, Driven by Demand for Biodegradable Polymers and Bio-Based Chemicals | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Itaconic Acid Market Size was valued at USD 110.33 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 166.67 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.29% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions Spurs Growth in Bio-Based Chemicals with Expanding Applications Across Key Industrial and Consumer Sectors

The demand for itaconic acid is increasing due to its growing applications in biodegradable polymers, coatings, and specialty chemicals. Recognized by the U.S. DOE as a top sustainable building block, it drives green manufacturing investments. The American Chemical Society highlights advancements in cosmetics and pharma uses, while firms like Itaconix are expanding production to meet demand. Increased consumer focus on sustainability and supportive regulations in the U.S. and Europe are further accelerating global market growth for itaconic acid.





Download PDF Sample of Itaconic Acid Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7273

The U.S. Itaconic Acid market is valued at USD 19.75 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 33.61 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.87% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The U.S. Itaconic Acid market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing demand for sustainable and bio-based products in personal care, agriculture, and polymers. Supportive government policies, including backing from the U.S. Department of Energy, and innovations by companies like Itaconix Corporation are enhancing production capabilities. Rising consumer preference for eco-friendly materials further propels market expansion across diverse industrial applications.

Key Players:

Itaconix

Alpha Chemika

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TCI Chemicals

Qingdao Langyatai

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Jinan Huaming Biochemistry

Ronas Chemicals

Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry

Green Chemicals

Itaconic Acid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 110.33 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 166.67 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.29% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Bio-Based Chemicals Drives the Market Growth.

If You Need Any Customization on Itaconic Acid Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7273

By Derivative, the Styrene Butadiene Itaconic Acid dominated the Itaconic Acid Market in 2024 with a 42% Market Share.

The dominance is due to its widespread use in producing high-performance rubbers and latexes with excellent elasticity and durability. Its application in automotive tires, adhesives, and coatings is expanding, driven by environmental benefits and compatibility with sustainable processes. Companies like Synthomer and Itaconix have significantly invested in this derivative to meet rising demand across North America and Asia Pacific, further reinforcing its strategic role in aligning with global green manufacturing trends.

By Application, Superabsorbent Polymers dominated the Itaconic Acid Market in 2024 with a 34% Market Share.

The dominance is due to their essential role in hygiene products like diapers and adult incontinence solutions, offering exceptional absorption and skin-friendliness. Itaconic acid-based SAPs are gaining traction for their biodegradability and eco-safe properties. Firms like Nippon Shokubai have launched advanced SAP technologies using itaconic derivatives. Growing demand from the personal care industry, especially in developing regions, continues to drive strong growth in this segment with increasing innovation and product development.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Itaconic Acid Market in 2024, Holding a 42.56% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rapid industrialization, growing personal care sectors, and strong government support for green technologies in countries like China, India, and Japan. China’s 14th Five-Year Plan promotes sustainable chemical manufacturing, boosting bio-based production. Rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products in beauty and healthcare also contributes to market growth. Regional manufacturers are expanding capacities to meet increasing demand, both locally and globally, reinforcing the region's leadership in the itaconic acid market.

Recent Developments

• In August 2024, Nippon Shokubai announced plans to expand superabsorbent polymer capacity by 50,000 t/y at its Indonesian subsidiary, aiming for mechanical completion in January 2027 and commercial operation in July 2027

• In April 2024, Itaconix introduced two new performance ingredients, Itaconix TSI 422 (advanced scale inhibitor) and Itaconix ONZ 405 (dry-form odor neutralizer), with the first commercial use of ONZ 405 slated for Q1 2025.





Buy Full Research Report on Itaconic Acid Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7273

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.