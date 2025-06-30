NEXA PIX Clinches Prestigious “Best Product of the Decade” Award

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the World Vape Show Dubai 2025, NEXA PIX was honored with the coveted “Best Product of the Decade” title, part of the Vapouround Global Awards’ esteemed “Best of the Decade Awards.” This recognition places NEXA PIX at the forefront of innovation in the vaping industry, marking a remarkable debut for the brand’s latest disposable device.





The “Best of the Decade Awards” celebrate those who have not only achieved excellence but have consistently set new standards in the industry. This category recognizes enduring innovation and leadership, and stands as the ultimate accolade for brands. Compared to many other brands, NEXA is relatively young. Yet, it is precisely this youthful spirit that brings a fearless drive to innovate—enabling NEXA to launch groundbreaking products like the NEXA PIX.

Why does NEXA PIX win such a prestigious award?

The secret lies in its three core advantages:

First, unlike traditional cotton-core disposables that use absorbent cotton to store e-liquid—often leaving significant residue—NEXA PIX features a transparent tank design. This ensures every drop is efficiently used, eliminates waste, and allows users to easily monitor remaining e-liquid at a glance.

Second, its innovative Juicy Lock technology delivers real-time, on-demand e-liquid supply directly to the coil. This guarantees that every puff is consistently fresh and flavorful, while the sealed design significantly reduces the risk of oxidation and leakage.

Third, NEXA PIX achieves an impressive balance between size and capacity. Despite its compact and lightweight build, it offers a generous 16 mL e-liquid capacity and up to 35,000 puffs—all in a device that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand.

Of course, NEXA PIX goes even further. The device is enhanced by an adjustable airflow slider for a customized draw, a high-definition display with a modern circuit board theme, and a robust 800 mAh battery supporting Type-C fast charging and pass-through vaping. With 15 vibrant flavors available at launch and a sleek, pearlescent finish, NEXA PIX sets a new standard for both performance and portability in the disposable vape market.

Already, NEXA PIX has received rave reviews across the U.S. market, earning high scores from leading industry media such as VAPING360, VERESED VAPER, and VAPEHK. Experience a new level of freshness—let NEXA PIX transform your vaping journey!

Warning: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e45daa7e-87aa-47d5-b7ee-934ebbc00013