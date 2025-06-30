SEALSQ Finalizes Strategic Investment in WeCan Group with 28.30% Equity Stake Acquisition

Geneva, Switzerland, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the completion of its strategic investment in WeCan Group SA (“WECAN”), a Swiss blockchain and data compliance innovator by acquiring a 28.30% equity stake in the company.

This investment marks a pivotal milestone in accelerating the development and deployment of quantum-resilient, blockchain-based security solutions across financial services, IoT infrastructure, and Web 3.0 ecosystems.

A Strategic Alliance to Secure the Future of Finance and IoT

With the transaction now complete, SEALSQ and WECAN will integrate their technologies to co-develop next-generation solutions combining post-quantum cryptography, secure identity frameworks (KYC/KYB/KYO), and blockchain-powered compliance platforms. The alliance brings together SEALSQ’s hardware-based security and WECAN’s established presence in the financial compliance ecosystem to build quantum-safe foundations for mission-critical sectors.

Immediate Strategic Outcomes Include:

Full integration of SEALSQ’s post-quantum encryption into WECAN, enhancing KYC and KYB platforms used by top-tier private banks and external asset managers.

Joint development of quantum-resistant identity verification and compliance tools, safeguarding financial institutions, digital asset managers, and DeFi platforms.

Embedding of post-quantum security algorithms in SEALSQ semiconductors, fortifying billions of IoT devices against future quantum-based cyber threats.

Expansion of Decentralized Identity (DID) solutions for secure, self-sovereign identity in Web 3.0 ecosystems.

Deployment of advanced Know Your Object (KYO) solutions tailored specifically for enhanced identity management and compliance within the Financial and Defense sectors.





Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, commented: “The completion of this investment formalizes our shared vision with WECAN to lead the global transition toward quantum-resilient digital ecosystems. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a new era of trust and compliance in both the financial and connected device landscapes.”

Vincent Pignon, Founder & CEO of WECAN, added: “We are thrilled to welcome SEALSQ as a strategic investor. Its leadership in semiconductor-based cybersecurity and quantum innovation significantly strengthens our mission to provide secure, compliant, and future-proof data infrastructures to financial institutions and enterprises worldwide.”

This transaction further consolidates SEALSQ’s position as a key enabler of post-quantum security and expands its influence across Europe’s digital compliance and Web 3.0 sectors.

For more information, visit www.wecangroup.ch.

About Wecan Group

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, Wecan Group is a leading provider of blockchain-based solutions for secure data management, serving individuals, enterprises, and financial institutions. The company is dedicated to improving data handling efficiency in response to the increasing volume of sensitive information being generated globally. By leveraging blockchain technology, Wecan Group promotes the tokenization of data as a solution to common issues related to data completeness, redundancy, and security.

One of Wecan Group’s flagship platforms, Wecan Comply, is a leading platform for orchestrating KYC & KYB compliance data. From onboarding to periodic reviews and audits, the platform seamlessly connects financial institutions through a secure and standardized data exchange protocol.

Wecan Group has established itself as a market leader in Switzerland, recognized and adopted by major wealth management firms, banks, financial intermediaries, and large global enterprises. The platform enables the storage, request, sharing, and management of various types of data, such as KYB and KYC, leveraging the most advanced data exchange and storage infrastructure on the market.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.