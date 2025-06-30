Nextensa NV/SA : Nextensa launches the construction of Eosys at Cloche d'Or in collaboration with Promobe (joint venture Grossfeld)

PRESS RELEASE

Nextensa, in collaboration with Promobe via their joint venture Grossfeld, launches the construction of Eosys, its new sustainable office building at Cloche d’Or

Luxembourg, 30 June 2025 - Nextensa, in collaboration with Promobe via their joint venture Grossfeld, has concluded a major lease agreement with PwC Luxembourg for 9,488 m² of office space in the future Eosys building, situated at Cloche d’Or. This 12,355 m² project will welcome PwC Luxembourg as its main tenant, thereby strengthening its presence in this rapidly developing district. Eosys will complement the firm’s new campus, currently under construction in the immediate vicinity. This 15-year agreement demonstrates the long-term confidence of major corporations in this new urban hub and marks another milestone in the momentum driven by Nextensa and its partners at Cloche d’Or.

PwC Luxembourg, which has been established since 2014 in the neighbouring Crystal Park, is thus significantly expanding its footprint at Cloche d’Or. The company, active in professional services including audit, consulting, and tax, will accommodate approximately 630 employees in Eosys. Delivery of the building is scheduled for September 2027.

Designed by architect Andrew Philips, Eosys will be a contemporary, high-end 13-storey building with a strong architectural identity. The golden anodised aluminium façade gives the building an elegant, sculptural appearance. Inside, well-being and flexibility are key priorities, featuring a wellness area, gym, coffee corner, training facilities, and a large landscaped terrace. Eosys is targeting a BREEAM “Outstanding” certification, the highest standard in sustainability.

“This agreement underlines the appeal of Cloche d’Or and the strength of our sustainable development model,” says Michel Van Geyte, CEO of Nextensa. “We are proud to once again create, with Eosys, an innovative and future-oriented workplace.”





Cloche d’Or

Developed by Nextensa and Promobe (through the joint venture Grossfeld), Cloche d’Or has become a leading urban district in Luxembourg, combining residential, work, retail, and leisure functions. Easily accessible, notably thanks to a tram line inaugurated in July 2024, and with over 120,000 m² of office space already built, the district offers a premium, vibrant urban ecosystem.

Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer, with activities focused on office, retail, and residential projects in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium, and Austria.

Promobe

Promobe is a major player in real estate development in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.





