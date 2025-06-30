Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 23 to June 27, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 23 to June 27, 2025

Saint-Cloud, June 30, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 23 to June 27, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/23/2025 FR0012435121 11,504 23.4932 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/23/2025 FR0012435121 7,657 23.4432 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/24/2025 FR0012435121 3,000 23.7420 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/25/2025 FR0012435121 1,296 23.7982 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/26/2025 FR0012435121 6,386 24.1387 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/27/2025 FR0012435121 678 24.2740 XPAR Total 30,521 23.6705

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment