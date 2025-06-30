Construction contract (Defence-related facilities)

Nordecon AS and its subsidiary Embach Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders and the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments have signed a contract for the design and construction of defence-related facilities. The contract is valued at 34.3 million euros, plus VAT, and the construction will be completed within 14 months.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2024 was 224 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 411 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

