KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 30 JUNE 2025 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Kalmar and AGL collaborate on STS crane repair and refurbishment project in Abidjan

Kalmar and Africa Global Logistics (AGL) have cooperated on a project to refurbish two ship-to-shore (STS) cranes at AGL’s container terminal in the Port of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The project was delivered as part of Kalmar’s Modernisation Services offering. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q4 2024 order intake, and the work was completed during Q1 2025.

AGL, part of MSC, employs over 20,000 people across 50 countries and is a major player in the port logistics sector in Africa. The company operates 17 container terminals, seven RoRo/ConRo terminals and one inland port terminal and invests in port infrastructure to serve shipowners, import and export customers and the countries in which it operates.

AGL’s equipment fleet includes Kalmar reachstackers and forklifts. Kalmar has successfully completed several similar repair and refurbishment projects for AGL’s crane fleet, including on units operating at the company’s terminals in Congo and Benin. The project scope for the cranes in Abidjan included replacement of the cranes’ forestay and pivot point bearings, trolley rails, short rails and trolley and guide wheels.

Kehinde Salami, Deputy Technical Director, HQ Technical Department, AGL: “We have collaborated with Kalmar on several crane repair and refurbishment projects in the past, all of which have been completed on time and to the highest standards of quality. It was therefore a natural step to work with them again on the project at Abidjan. The work done by Kalmar will help to keep our STS cranes operating safely and reliably.”

Peter Bos, Project Manager, Kalmar: “We are proud that AGL chose to rely on our deep crane repair and refurbishment expertise for this latest project in Abidjan. In addition to the repair and refurbishment work, we also delivered a comprehensive maintenance training programme for the team of port technicians at Abidjan that will help them ensure the cranes remain in optimal condition far into the future.”

