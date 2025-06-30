Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 June to 27 June, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|69,629
|809,025,910
|23 June 2025
|700
|11,734.3571
|8,214,050
|24 June 2025
|800
|11,539.5750
|9,231,660
|25 June 2025
|750
|11,665.9867
|8,749,490
|26 June 2025
|700
|11,692.3429
|8,184,640
|27 June 2025
|680
|11,915.8088
|8,102,750
|Total 23-27 June 2025
|3,630
|42,482,590
|Accumulated under the program
|73,259
|851,508,500
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|394,375
|4,650,143,920
|23 June 2025
|3,508
|11,856.5408
|41,592,745
|24 June 2025
|4,008
|11,619.3376
|46,570,305
|25 June 2025
|3,758
|11,731.6126
|44,087,400
|26 June 2025
|3,510
|11,777.3462
|41,338,485
|27 June 2025
|3,407
|12,009.2229
|40,915,422
|Total 23-27 June 2025
|18,191
|214,504,358
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,380
|11,791.8293
|28,064,554
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|414,946
|4,892,712,832
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 73,259 A shares and 521,886 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.76% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 30 June, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
