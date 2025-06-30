Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 June to 27 June, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 69,629 809,025,910 23 June 2025 700 11,734.3571 8,214,050 24 June 2025 800 11,539.5750 9,231,660 25 June 2025 750 11,665.9867 8,749,490 26 June 2025 700 11,692.3429 8,184,640 27 June 2025 680 11,915.8088 8,102,750 Total 23-27 June 2025 3,630 42,482,590 Accumulated under the program 73,259 851,508,500 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 394,375 4,650,143,920 23 June 2025 3,508 11,856.5408 41,592,745 24 June 2025 4,008 11,619.3376 46,570,305 25 June 2025 3,758 11,731.6126 44,087,400 26 June 2025 3,510 11,777.3462 41,338,485 27 June 2025 3,407 12,009.2229 40,915,422 Total 23-27 June 2025 18,191 214,504,358 Bought from the Foundation* 2,380 11,791.8293 28,064,554 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 414,946 4,892,712,832

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 73,259 A shares and 521,886 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.76% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 June, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





Attachments