Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).                   
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 June to 27 June, 2025:                                               

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 69,629   809,025,910
23 June 2025 700 11,734.3571 8,214,050
24 June 2025 800 11,539.5750 9,231,660
25 June 2025 750 11,665.9867 8,749,490
26 June 2025 700 11,692.3429 8,184,640
27 June 2025 680 11,915.8088 8,102,750
Total 23-27 June 2025 3,630   42,482,590
Accumulated under the program 73,259   851,508,500
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 394,375   4,650,143,920
23 June 2025 3,508 11,856.5408 41,592,745
24 June 2025 4,008 11,619.3376 46,570,305
25 June 2025 3,758 11,731.6126 44,087,400
26 June 2025 3,510 11,777.3462 41,338,485
27 June 2025 3,407 12,009.2229 40,915,422
Total 23-27 June 2025 18,191   214,504,358
Bought from the Foundation* 2,380 11,791.8293 28,064,554
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 414,946   4,892,712,832

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 73,259 A shares and 521,886 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.76% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 June, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Attachments


Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 26 2025 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 26 2025

