The Felix Project partners with Simpson Associates to accelerate data-led fundraising transformation

YORK, United Kingdom, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Felix Project, one of London’s leading food redistribution charities, has partnered with Simpson Associates to harness the power of advanced analytics and machine learning. The collaboration is designed to optimise fundraising strategies, enhance donor engagement, and pave the way for future data-driven innovations across the organisation.

Using Data for Good in the Fight Against Food Waste

The Felix Project is committed to rescuing surplus food and distributing it to over 1,200 community organisations such as food banks, homeless shelters, and schools. With the growing scale of operations and increasing demand for support, the charity saw a clear opportunity to use data science to inform and improve fundraising efforts.

In partnership with Simpson Associates, The Felix Project has embarked on a journey to validate its strategic approach to predictive modelling. Leveraging Simpson Associates’ expertise in data science and AI, the organisation has already delivered two proof-of-concept prototypes surrounding propensity to donate, probability of churn, and intelligent segmentation of donors.

Laying the Foundations for Predictive Insight

These early use cases form the foundation for a long-term data roadmap at The Felix Project. The insights will empower internal teams with the necessary insights to modify, test, and improve various aspects of the customer journey.

Looking ahead, The Felix Project aims to expand its use of data-driven insights across other operational areas, including volunteer coordination, supply and demand forecasting, sentiment analysis from surveys, and better modelling of food redistribution efficiency.

“The Felix Project exemplifies what it means for a charity to make the most of all the resources available to them, both in terms of the service they provide and the people inside their organisation who come together to make all this incredible work happen. Ali, Sami, and Steve have been a delight to work with, and I am excited to see this all come to life.”

Jake O’Meara, Business Development Manager, Simpson Associates

About The Felix Project

The Felix Project is a London-based charity focused on tackling food waste and food poverty. By rescuing high-quality surplus food from suppliers and redistributing it to frontline charities and schools, The Felix Project ensures that good food is never wasted and instead reaches the people who need it most.

About Simpson Associates

With over 30 years of experience and a strong track record of enabling purpose-led organisations, Simpson Associates is a leading data transformation consultancy helping not-for-profits and charities unlock insight from their data. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner and the 2024 Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year, Simpson Associates delivers trusted expertise across data strategy and AI Implementation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/986ad417-3557-4944-b4f7-bf4dae9fd0c9