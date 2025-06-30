As New Energy Tax Policy Takes Shape, T1 Energy Confident It is Well Positioned

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) values the ongoing support in the current draft of the budget bill under consideration in the U.S. Senate for the 45X Production Tax Credit, which encourages domestic production of solar modules and component pieces. This tax policy, backed by both houses of Congress and provisionally extended through 2032, provides a foundation for the growth of a domestic solar supply chain. T1 Energy expects to participate in and benefit from that growth.

In addition, the proposed language in the budget bill maintains transferability and stackability of 45X credits. T1 views both as important incentives for the domestic solar manufacturing industry in general, and specifically for T1 by providing financing options and flexibility. The ability to potentially stack the 45X credits from integrated U.S. cell and module production is expected to contribute meaningfully to T1’s EBITDA generation.

These elements of the budget bill are important for T1 as the Company continues to advance several capital formation initiatives to fund development of G2_Austin, its planned 5 GW U.S. Solar Cell Facility in Milam County, Texas. Finalization of the budget bill and a policy framework that supports T1’s domestic content strategy are key steps to advance T1’s project financing, customer offtake discussions and other related funding initiatives. The Company expects to complete the capital formation process to reach the start of construction at G2_Austin in Q3 2025.

T1 Energy is evaluating the recently added proposal to implement an excise tax on certain solar projects that include a substantial percentage of components from a Foreign Entity of Concern (“FEOC”) nation. As a young and nimble company, T1 Energy believes it will be able to align its manufacturing operations with the final version of the bill. If the FEOC tax is in the final draft, T1 expects to be able to provide American solar modules exempt from the tax. If the provision is removed, T1 will continue with existing plans to provide high efficiency, cost-competitive modules from G1_Dallas, its operational 5 GW Solar Module Facility, while the Company evaluates its most attractive value creation opportunities.

“Solar energy strengthens our electric grids and lowers electricity prices for Americans and American businesses. We see this every day on the Texas grid as solar supports the state’s dynamic population and economic growth through abundance and affordability. Solar is not a problem. It’s an answer. And it needs to be made in America,” said T1 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Barcelo.

