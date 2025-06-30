XT.COM Unveils Summer Carnival with $500,000 in Prizes to Celebrate Traders Worldwide





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM launches one of its most ambitious seasonal campaigns: the XT Summer Carnival , inviting traders around the globe to compete for a share of a $500,000 prize pool. Running from June 26 to July 26 (UTC), this month-long festival gamifies everyday trading activities, transforming spot orders, futures contracts, sign-ins, and referrals into points that unlock an array of high-value rewards.

Why XT.com Makes Trading Fun

Since its founding in 2018, XT.com has distinguished itself through deep liquidity, transparent fee structures, and 24/7 global support, embodying our #BeyondTrade philosophy of delivering value that goes beyond mere transactions. Serving nearly eight million users, the platform offers over 1000 tokens, more than 1,300 spot pairs, and a thriving NFT marketplace. Backed by institutional-grade security measures and audited smart contracts, XT.com continually advances its product suite to deliver seamless, community-driven experiences. The Summer Carnival builds on this legacy by turning routine trades and platform interactions into a festival of discovery, strategy, and shared success.

How It Works

On June 26 at 08:00 UTC, participants visit XT.com or open the mobile app and activate their event wallet via the “XT Summer Carnival” banner. From June 27 through July 26, a set of daily missions awaits: execute a $100 futures trade, place spot orders, make a first-time deposit, or sign in or refer a friend. Completing each task adds points to the user’s event balance, and accumulated points can be redeemed in three engaging ways.

The first redemption pathway is a digital spin wheel offering surprise prizes, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XT token bundles, gold bars, Labubu mystery boxes, HUAWEI MateBook Fold laptops, and iPhone 16 Pro Max devices. The second is the dynamic Points Marketplace, where users exchange points for USDT discount vouchers, APR boosters, limited-edition NFTs, and branded merchandise; stock refreshes at random intervals to encourage daily returns. The third challenge is a collectible card game: by assembling the five themed fragments “2025,” “X,” “T,” “Summer,” and “Carnival,” traders earn entry into a dedicated $100,000 XT-token jackpot. Completing the set earlier yields a larger share, adding strategic depth.

Eligibility & Fair Play

To ensure a level playing field, each participant may hold only one main account, with any sub-account activity adding to the same balance. Organizational profiles, including market-making and institutional accounts, are not eligible to participate. Any use of bots, multiple identities, or other manipulative practices will result in immediate disqualification. XT.com may update event rules at any time to maintain fairness and integrity.

Community Momentum

XT.com’s seasonal campaigns consistently draw large numbers of participants, fostering a spirit of friendly competition among traders. Features such as live leaderboards, surprise mystery drops, and integrated chat transform routine logins into shared celebrations. This energy highlights the platform’s ability to combine robust trading tools with an engaging, festival-style atmosphere.

Seamless Participation

Joining the Summer Carnival is straightforward. After activating the event wallet on June 26, users log in daily until July 26 to complete missions and watch points accumulate. Once enough points are gathered, participants decide whether to spin, shop, or collect cards. To claim physical prizes, traders must confirm or update their shipping details within fifteen business days after the event concludes. Points and card fragments expire at midnight UTC on July 26, so steady engagement is key to maximizing rewards.

Looking Ahead

The XT Summer Carnival marks the beginning of an ongoing season of community engagement. Once the event concludes, XT.com will continue to roll out platform enhancements designed to improve the trading experience, including upgrades to spot and futures markets, refinements in copy-trading tools, and expansions within the NFT marketplace. Traders can look forward to new campaigns and reward opportunities throughout the year as XT.com advances its commitment to innovation, security, and the #BeyondTrade vision of creating value beyond transactions.

