U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Designates Four Nutrients of Public Health Concern Validating Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) Patent Pending Soluble Fiber-Based Nutrition Formulation

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC), a publicly traded company specializing in diabetic nutrition and soluble fiber-based nutrition products, today commented on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) official recognition and designation of dietary fiber as a nutrient of public health concern in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–20251.

Dietary fiber is one of four nutrients identified by HHS and USDA as critically under-consumed, to the detriment of the well-being of Americans. This federal designation of public health concern underscores a significant public health deficiency and is expected to drive increased government funding of dietary fiber awareness campaigns leading to follow-on demand for dietary fiber-based nutrition solutions. Among the companies best positioned to benefit from the designation issued by HHS and USDA is Glucose Health, Inc., which began scientific formulation and product development of its now patent pending soluble fiber-based nutrition products in 2017.

Glucose Health, Inc.’s flagship diabetic nutrition brand GlucoDown® is a dietary fiber-infused nutrition drink scientifically formulated to support balanced glucose levels particularly after meals. GlucoDown® competes in the diabetic nutrition category and is found on the shelves of national pharmacy chains alongside products such as Glucerna® (Abbott Laboratories, Abbott, ABT) and Boost® (Nestlé USA, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Nestlé, NSRGY). GlucoDown® offers health-conscious consumers a differentiated focus on providing dietary fiber’s established metabolic benefits via a refreshing beverage offered in powdered drink flavors and iced teas.

Glucose Health, Inc. also utilizes a variant of its patent pending formulation in its brand Fiber Up®, a delicious-tasting powdered beverage dietary fiber supplement targeting digestive and gut health. Scientifically formulated to compete with Metamucil® (The Procter & Gamble Company, P&G, PG), Fiber Up® builds upon the company’s mission to make fiber supplementation effective and enjoyable.

“The federal government’s recognition of dietary fiber as a nutrient of public health concern validates what has been our core mission since 2017” said Murray Fleming, CEO of Glucose Health, Inc. “We anticipated this public health priority and began development work formulating GlucoDown® and Fiber Up® to give consumers effective but still flavorful ways to contribute to their overall metabolic health. We believe Glucose Health, Inc. is uniquely positioned at the intersection of evolving public health priorities and anticipated rising consumer demand.”