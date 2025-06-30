Order.co Names Larry Robinett to Lead Partnerships and Drive Adoption of Its Workday Built Procurement Integration

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, the world’s leading B2B Ecommerce Platform , welcomes Larry Robinett as Head of Workday Accounts & Alliances. Robinett joins the company to expand strategic partnerships and scale adoption of Order.co’s exclusive Workday Built integration.

Robinett brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise software and strategic alliances, with a long-standing focus on the Workday ecosystem. Most notably, he served as Vice President of Sales and Partner Alliances at Ascend Software. Here, he successfully spearheaded the company’s strategic partnership with Workday to help customers streamline accounts payable operations.

As a result of the partnership, customers experienced significant efficiency gains and cost savings through AP automation, allowing them to scale operations without adding headcount – all while maximizing their investment in Workday Financial Management. Now, as the Head of Workday Accounts & Alliances at Order.co, Robinett will lead efforts to expand enterprise adoption of the company’s innovative Workday integration . With the integration at customers’ fingertips, they can unlock greater control, efficiency, and savings with a modern procurement experience from requisition to reconciliation.

"I'm thrilled to join Order.co at such an exciting stage of growth,” Robinett said. “As someone who has worked extensively in the Workday ecosystem, I'm especially proud to join a company with a Workday Built integration, an achievement that reflects close collaboration with Workday's product teams to deliver meaningful value to joint customers. I look forward to building strong partnerships and helping Workday Financial Management customers simplify and modernize their procurement experience in Workday."

As a Workday Select Partner, Order.co worked closely with Workday to co-develop an embedded B2B Ecommerce experience directly within the Workday platform. Using Order.co’s exclusive “Integrated Search”, customers can purchase all the items they need from the best-fit suppliers without leaving the Workday portal. Teams can search for any item and browse pre-approved products within their custom catalog, complete with contracted pricing or cost-effective alternatives. Submitting an order automatically generates a pre-populated requisition, eliminating the need for manual, error-prone data entry. Once approved, Order.co handles vendor fulfillment, and pre-coded invoices load seamlessly into Workday.

Some of the benefits of leveraging Integrated Search include:

Faster purchasing – Employees can shop directly within Workday and automatically create requisitions with all the relevant data, eliminating the need to manually fill out purchase requests or toggle between vendor websites.

– Employees can shop directly within Workday and automatically create requisitions with all the relevant data, eliminating the need to manually fill out purchase requests or toggle between vendor websites. Stronger purchasing compliance – Users gain access to a pre-approved catalog of vendors and items, ensuring all purchases align with company policies and negotiated contracts.

– Users gain access to a pre-approved catalog of vendors and items, ensuring all purchases align with company policies and negotiated contracts. Reduced rogue spend – Instead of going outside the system for small or ad-hoc purchases, employees can buy what they need directly through Integrated Search. Every purchase is captured in Workday, with built-in approvals and visibility – reducing out-of-policy spend without adding friction.

– Instead of going outside the system for small or ad-hoc purchases, employees can buy what they need directly through Integrated Search. Every purchase is captured in Workday, with built-in approvals and visibility – reducing out-of-policy spend without adding friction. Faster supplier onboarding – Instead of developing costly punchouts, teams can easily add products from any supplier into Order.co’s centralized catalog, accelerating adoption and simplifying procurement operations.

Order.co’s customers have raved about the integration, with Kyle Ingerman, Finance Transformations Senior Manager at WeWork, saying, “I cannot tell you how much time, effort, and money [the Order.co integration] has saved us.”

To learn more about Order.co’s Workday-built integration, visit https://www.order.co/workday-procurement-integration/ .

About Order.co

Order.co simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. To learn more, visit order.co .

About Workday

Workday is the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Media Contact