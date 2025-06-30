Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 30 June 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital

Ringkjøbing Landbobank has entered into an agreement to issue Tier 2 capital for a total of SEK 660 million, effective from July 8, 2025.

The issue has a maturity of 10 years with a first call (redemption option) after 5 years.

The interest for the entire term to maturity is agreed at a 3-month Stibor-rate plus a margin of 170 basis points and with fixing of interest every three months.

The issue has been swapped into Danish kroner, resulting in an interest rate of 3-month Cibor plus a margin of 150 basis points.

The issue is a part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning.





