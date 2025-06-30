HealthLynked Appoints Andrew Mavliev as Chief Technology and Product Officer to Accelerate Direct-to-Consumer Healthcare Innovation

NAPLES, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a leader in connected healthcare technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Mavliev as its new Chief Technology and Product Officer. With over 15 years of experience in technology strategy, product development, and operational leadership, Mavliev brings a transformative vision to HealthLynked's executive team.

HealthLynked is revolutionizing healthcare delivery through its integrated digital ecosystem that places patients at the center of their care journey. The company's vision focuses on creating seamless, AI-powered healthcare experiences that eliminate traditional barriers between patients and providers. Through its proprietary ARi virtual assistant, comprehensive telehealth platform, and unified medical record management, HealthLynked is building the infrastructure for truly personalized, accessible healthcare of the future.

Mavliev's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as HealthLynked accelerates its direct-to-consumer healthtech innovations and expands its healthcare partner network. His proven expertise in building secure, scalable DTC platforms that serve millions of users positions him perfectly to drive HealthLynked's mission of revolutionizing healthcare through enhanced patient engagement and connectivity.

Before joining HealthLynked, Mavliev served as founding Chief Technology Officer of Aram Meem LLC (ToYou superapp), where he led the development and market scaling of a comprehensive super app platform serving millions of users across multiple verticals. His experience scaling direct-to-consumer B2B2C platforms with mission-critical, real-time operations, implementing AI/ML solutions for personalized user experiences, and managing complex partner integrations and regulatory compliance makes him uniquely qualified to execute HealthLynked's strategic vision. Mavliev holds a degree in Applied Mathematics and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Andrew's remarkable ability to blend technology innovation with strategic execution makes him the ideal choice to lead our technology and product teams," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "His proven track record of building innovative platforms that scale to millions of users while maintaining security and compliance aligns perfectly with our vision of making healthcare more accessible and efficient through technology."

"Joining HealthLynked represents an incredible opportunity to apply proven direct-to-consumer platform strategies to healthcare's most pressing challenges," said Mavliev. "The company's vision for AI-powered approach and comprehensive ecosystem provide the foundation to deliver truly personalized and transparent healthcare experiences. I'm excited to help scale these innovations and transform how millions of people access and manage their health."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location. With AI-driven recommendations, HealthLynked offers tailored insights, streamlines care coordination, and provides savings on prescriptions and medical supplies.

For more information about HealthLynked and ARi, visit www.healthlynked.com.

Download the HealthLynked App:



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are inherently uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. HealthLynked disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Mike Paisan – Director of Investor Relations

HealthLynked Corp.

1265 Creekside Parkway, Suite 302

Naples, FL 34108

Phone: +1 (800) 928-7144

Email: mpaisan@healthlynked.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com