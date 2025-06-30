Transom-Backed Secur-Serv Completes Fifth Add-On Acquisition, Delivers M&A Growth Story

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secur-Serv (www.secur-serv.com), a market-leading managed services provider backed by Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), announced it has completed the acquisition of Arrowhead Technologies, a Fort Worth, Texas-based provider of managed IT and security services. This transaction marks the fifth add-on acquisition for Secur-Serv in approximately three years under Transom’s ownership, showcasing the effectiveness of combining organic growth with M&A activity to achieve scale and breadth in the IT services industry.

Since acquiring Secur-Serv along with an unrelated education business in December 2019 as a carve-out from payment solutions company Harland Clarke, Transom has worked closely with Secur-Serv to execute on a focused operational transformation strategy. Transom recognized the opportunity to expand Secur-Serv’s geographic footprint, services offered, and breadth of customers by identifying and acquiring smaller, regional businesses. As such, Transom sold the unrelated education asset to sharpen its focus on the fast-growing, high-margin managed IT segment.

The addition of Arrowhead Technologies builds on this momentum. With the completion of this acquisition, Secur-Serv has closed on a total of five acquisitions under Transom’s ownership, more than doubling EBITDA of the business. This, coupled with Secur-Serv’s organic growth, positions the company for its next phase of growth and performance.

“Arrowhead Technologies is a strong addition to the Secur-Serv platform,” said Steve Kim, Managing Director at Transom. “By combining organic growth with targeted acquisitions and a focus on operational excellence, we’ve built a scalable platform that delivers exceptional value to clients. Together with Cathy Pickoski and her team, we’ve created a platform that is well positioned for continued success.”

“Transom has been an invaluable partner to our business, helping to establish Secur-Serv as a standalone company and guide our expansion while significantly improving our profitability and margins,” said Cathy Pickoski, CEO of Secur-Serv. “The acquisition of Arrowhead Technologies is an exciting milestone for us, as it strengthens our geographic footprint in the Southwest U.S. and enhances our presence in compliance-driven end markets. This partnership strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients and positions us for continued growth and excellence in the managed IT and security services space.”

About Secur-Serv

Secur-Serv (secur.serv.com) based in Omaha, NE, is a nationwide managed services provider placing security at the center of everything it does. The company provides Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Managed Device, and Managed Print services to companies of every size across the United States. With over 2,000 field service technicians, a Network Operating Center based in Omaha, and extensive service offerings, Secur-Serv is a leading MSP for all things IT.

About Transom

Transom is a leading operationally focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a strong track record across various economic cycles by employing a time-tested, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom’s expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, and other complex situations requiring speed, flexibility, and precision. Supported by a large in-house operations team, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential.

Transom’s sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate performance and create long-term value.

For more information, visit www.transomcap.com.

