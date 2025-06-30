Uni-Fuels Strengthens Asian Market Presence with A New Office in Shanghai

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: UFG), (“Uni-Fuels” or the “Company”), a global provider of marine fuel solutions headquartered in Singapore, today announced the opening of a new office in Shanghai. As part of the Company’s global expansion strategy, Uni-Fuels has also established an office in Dubai, located near Fujairah, in April.

Centrally located in Lujiazui, the subsidiary Uni-Fuels (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., also known as Uni-Fuels Shanghai, marks a significant milestone for the Company, positioning it to meet the growing demand for reliable, sustainable marine fuel solutions across Asia. As home to the world's busiest container port, Shanghai serves as a vital maritime hub and gateway to global shipping. The establishment of this office reinforces the Company’s commitment to supporting customers and working partners with local expertise and global standards.

Speaking on the Company’s growing presence in Asia, Alan Tan, Senior Vice President, Commercial of Uni-Fuels, underscored, “Calibrated efforts to expand our geographical footprint reflect the Company's dedication to being where our customers and suppliers operate. With this new office, we walk the talk of putting our customers first by leveraging expertise, enhanced operational reach and greater service responsiveness to better serve them. Our local team possesses a deep understanding of the Asian market, enabling us to respond nimbly to customers’ needs and the evolving dynamics in our operating landscape.”

“Close geographic ties enable more frequent face-to-face interactions with suppliers, which facilitate quicker problem-solving and support regional sourcing strategies that bolster supply chain resilience. Customers can look forward to an expanded offering of customer-centric solutions, enhanced operational support, and a broader supply network across global shipping routes.”

“As a growing player in the bunker industry, Shanghai is an excellent platform to gain access to real-time intelligence on fuel supply dynamics, regulatory changes, and emerging demand trends that are essential for proactive and efficient fuel procurement,” added Mr. Tan.

Anchored in an ongoing expansion plan, Uni-Fuels is actively forging robust regional partnerships and deepening access in key marine fuel hubs. Moving ahead, the Company continues to play an integral role in the maritime value chain, shaping sustainable bunkering solutions and empowering ship operators with diverse, efficient fuel options that meet the needs of the nascent maritime sector.

