Garrett Motion added to Russell 2000® Index

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) (“Garrett” or the “Company”), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced that the Company joined the Russell 2000® Index after the U.S. market closed on June 27, 2025, in accordance with the annual Russell indexes reconstitution.

“Garrett Motion’s addition to the Russell 2000® Index highlights the strong progress we have made in recent years to expand our global leadership in turbo technologies - strengthening our position across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications, while advancing differentiated solutions for zero-emission mobility,” said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion. “This milestone also reflects the positive impact of our capital structure transformation and disciplined capital allocation framework.”

Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Garrett Motion’s stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

This communication, as well as statements incorporated by reference herein and related comments by our management, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, expectations regarding the growth of the turbocharger and electric vehicle markets and other industry trends, the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents, anticipated sources and uses of cash, anticipated investments in our business, our business strategy, pending litigation, anticipated interest expense, and the plans and objectives of management for future operations and capital expenditures, are forward-looking statements. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “appears,” “approximately,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “effect,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “priorities,” “project,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “when,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. In making these forward-looking statements, we rely on our current expectations and projections about possible future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors, many of which are beyond our control. These factors include, among other things, risks related to the evolving automotive industry generally; our strategy and growth prospects; macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty; recruitment, development, and retention of qualified personnel; our supply chain; economic, political, regulatory, foreign exchange and other risks of our international operations; protection of our intellectual property rights; warranty claims, product recalls, field actions or product liability actions; environmental matters and liabilities; information technology and data privacy, including cybersecurity and other security concerns; and our capital structure. For a further discussion of these and other risks, refer to Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “Form 10-K”) and subsequent documents that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time-to-time. You should read the Form 10-K and the documents that we reference therein completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from those envisioned by these forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by this cautionary language. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has five R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovation.

