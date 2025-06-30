Skai Positioned as the Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: AdTech Platform by QKS Group

Pune, India, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading AdTech Platform vendors.

Skai, with its comprehensive technology for AdTech Platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named Skai as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: AdTech Platform, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Skai has been recognized as a leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: AdTech Platform, for its ability to turn complex omnichannel advertising into a streamlined, insight-driven process tailored for commerce outcomes. Its predictive modeling and scenario planning capabilities empower marketers to optimize spending proactively rather than reactively. The platform’s precision targeting, powered by retailer first-party data, ensures ad relevance and reduces wasted investment. Skai’s deep retail media integrations help brands align media with real-time product availability and sales signals. Combined with its flexible deployment model, Skai delivers both tactical agility and strategic depth across the commerce media lifecycle.

QKS Group defines a AdTech Platform as “Advertising Technology (AdTech) is a suite of software tools that enable the planning, measuring, execution, optimization, automation, and management of digital advertising campaigns across various channels including search, social media, display, mobile, video, OTT, and connected TV (CTV).” These platforms serve both advertisers and publishers by offering tools to optimize campaign performance, target audiences with greater precision, and derive actionable insights from customer interactions. AdTech platforms integrate the full digital advertising lifecycle, covering the buying and selling of ad inventory, real-time campaign delivery, audience segmentation, and performance analytics. The primary objective is to streamline digital ad operations, improve return on investment (ROI) for advertisers, and help publishers maximize monetization opportunities.

“Skai’s position in the advertising ecosystem is defined by its deep specialization in walled garden environments and its ability to unify campaign management across paid search, social, and retail media. Unlike traditional open-web DSPs, Skai empowers brands to activate directly within high-engagement platforms like Amazon Ads, Google, Meta, TikTok, and Walmart Connect, where consumer intent and transaction data are most actionable. Its AI-driven automation and unique GenAI-powered marketing agent, Celeste AI, bridges day-to-day execution with strategic foresight, enabling marketers to operate in real time while planning for long-term outcomes. The integration of commerce insights and operations further positions Skai as a true commerce intelligence hub, offering capabilities that few other platforms deliver in such a consolidated and commerce-centric way.”

