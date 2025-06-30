TruGolf Announces Portable Launch Monitor, LaunchBox, Available Globally on July 1st

This new portable Launch Monitor by TruGolf is simple to use, compatible with PC and iOS Devices, and utilizes advanced hyper-speed camera technology to measure ball data inside and outdoors.

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, has announced that its highly anticipated portable launch monitor, LaunchBox, will be available globally on July 1, 2025. This sleek, camera-based launch monitor delivers professional-grade accuracy at a price point that opens the door to millions of golfers around the world.







“LaunchBox offers tour-level precision in a portable package that is truly affordable for everyday golfers,” said Doug Bybee, Chief Revenue Officer at TruGolf. “Whether you’re a weekend warrior trying to drop a few strokes, or an elite player working on shot consistency, LaunchBox gives you the tools the pros rely on — without breaking the bank. We are thrilled to introduce this product and its features to all markets around the world.”

Disrupting the $300M launch monitor market*

For the first time in TruGolf’s 40-year history, the company is entering the high-growth, high-volume portable simulator space. Priced for accessibility, LaunchBox empowers TruGolf to compete directly in a global market of millions of home users, and driving range regulars—without sacrificing the accuracy or realism the brand is known for.

“LaunchBox is a major step forward—not just for TruGolf, but for the game itself,” said Nate Larsen, Chief Experience Officer at TruGolf. “We’re delivering tour-level performance and accuracy to all golfers, whether they’re practicing in the backyard or playing one of the thousands of golf courses available to play in E6 APEX. LaunchBox positions us to compete in the fast-growing consumer golf tech market while expanding our digital ecosystem through subscription-based software. It also brings our IBM partnership into sharper focus, with E6 APEX powered by IBM watsonx.ai to deliver smarter, more immersive golf experiences. It’s a proud moment for our team—and a big win for golfers everywhere.”

A New Era of Golf Performance + Entertainment

Fully integrated with E6 APEX, TruGolf’s next-gen simulation platform, LaunchBox unlocks a full suite of features:

Club Fitting + Bag Mapping

1,500+ Virtual Golf Courses (with new content monthly)

Gamified Practice + Improvement Challenges

Broadcast-Quality Commentary, powered by IBM watsonx.ai

Geospatial Mapping, GPS integration, and ultra-realistic course accuracy



No Markers. No Special Balls. Just Incredible Data.

LaunchBox leverages ultra high-speed cameras and infrared sensors to deliver 12+ key Shot metrics—without any stickers, special balls, or calibration. Its intuitive display and lightweight form factor make it ideal for use in the garage, backyard, or on the range using a mat. LaunchBox starts at $2,200 with available add-on Software and Golf Simulator Enclosure upgrades.

The system connects wirelessly via 5GHz Wi-Fi to PCs or iOS devices, ensuring seamless performance at home or on the go.

LaunchBox is available exclusively on TruGolf’s website.

*As per June 2025 Business Research Insight’s Golf Launch Monitor Report

About TruGolf, Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

