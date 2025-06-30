Nukkleus Added to Russell Microcap Index

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK), a company pursuing a highly disciplined global M&A strategy in the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) industry, today announced that it was added to the Russell Microcap Index, effective after the US market opens on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

In December 2024, the Company announced its plan to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Star 26 Capital Inc., which holds 100% of B. Rimon Agencies Ltd., an Israeli corporation that supplies defense related products including energy generators for Israeli’s “Iron Dome” launchers. Closing is subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including shareholder vote.

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Menny Shalom, Nukkleus CEO commented, “Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index represents a meaningful milestone for Nukkleus as we continue executing our disciplined M&A strategy within the Aerospace & Defense sector. We believe this recognition will enhance our visibility among institutional investors who use Russell indexes as benchmarks and broaden awareness of our long-term growth strategy focused on building value for our shareholders.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell’s US indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.6 trillion in assets as of the close of June 2024. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Nukkleus Inc.

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) focuses on acquiring and scaling mission-critical suppliers across the defense, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors. With operations in the United States and Israel, Nukkleus targets Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies that form the industrial backbone of national security infrastructure. Through its proprietary capital model, Nukkleus integrates operational capabilities, financial discipline, and long-term vision to modernize and expand strategic suppliers—supporting dual-use innovation and resilient supply chains.

The company’s portfolio approach combines organic growth with disciplined M&A, enabling transformational scale and positioning Nukkleus at the core of 21st-century defense industrial strategy.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

