Duke Robotics Finalizes Selection of Drone Pilots for Greek Operations, Expecting Launch of IC Drone Services in Greece already this Summer

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions, today announced it has selected drone pilots to support the deployment and operation of Duke Robotics' activities in Greece, including the innovative Insulator Cleaning Drone (“IC Drone”) technology.

Finalizing the selection process is an important milestone in Duke Robotics' European expansion strategy following the establishment of Duke Robotics Hellas I.K.E. earlier this year and the Company's previously announced evaluation process for drone operators in Greece.

This development comes at an opportune time as Greece continues its infrastructure modernization efforts, with over $32 billion in European Union funding allocated for energy-related projects1 and a national target to generate 82% of electricity from renewable sources by 20302. Duke Robotics is expecting to commence its operations in Greece during this Summer.

"Following our thorough evaluation process announced in April, we are pleased to have selected highly qualified drone pilots that meet our stringent requirements for technical capabilities, safety record, and regulatory compliance," said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics. "This milestone represents a critical step forward in our Greek market entry strategy, enabling us to bring our revolutionary IC Drone technology to Greek utility providers while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence."



About Duke Robotics Corp.

Duke Robotics Corp. (formerly known as UAS Drone Corp) is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing advanced stabilization and autonomous solutions to both military and civilian sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Robotics Ltd., the company developed TIKAD, an advanced drone-mounted remote robotic system that enables carry-on of weaponry, designed to meet the growing demand for tech solutions in modern warfare, and marketed under the brand name “Birds of Prey”. Duke Robotics Ltd. also developed the IC Drone, a first-of-its-kind robotic, drone-enabled system for cleaning electric utility insulators. The unique system, based on the Company's advanced intellectual property and know-how, integrates algorithms, autonomous systems, and robotic technologies used in mission-critical applications.

For more information about Duke Robotics Corp please visit www.dukeroboticsys.com or view documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our market entry strategy in Greece and the broader European market, our ability to commence commercial IC Drone operations, , the market opportunities created by Greece's infrastructure modernization, our expectation to commence operations in Greece in summer 2025. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of the IC Drone, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to successfully execute the collaboration agreement, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with entering new markets, economic conditions that may affect infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in Greece or other regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

