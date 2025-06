30 June 2025

Corporate Announcement No. 56 /2025

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Change of address

As of 7 July 2025, the company Jyske Realkredit A/S will change address to

Kalvebod Brygge 3

DK- 1560 Copenhagen V

Contact

Questions may be addressed to Director, Head of Rating and IR Christian Bech-Ravn, tel +45 89 89 92 25.