INVO Fertility Adds Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy Capabilities at Wisconsin Fertility Institute

MIDDLETON, Wis. and SARASOTA, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare company focused on the fertility market, is excited to announce the addition of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy to its comprehensive suite of fertility services at its Wisconsin Fertility Institute center. This cutting-edge treatment offers additional options for individuals and couples facing fertility challenges, further expanding the center’s commitment to innovative, patient-centered care.

PRP is a cutting-edge treatment that uses your body's own growth factors to stimulate uterine lining growth and ovarian rejuvenation, potentially improving implantation rates and ovarian response. PRP therapy is particularly beneficial for women facing specific fertility challenges, including patients with a thin uterine lining; women with diminished ovarian reserve; and those looking to boost their chances of conception. The therapy is ideal for patients seeking alternatives before resorting to options like egg donation or surrogacy, offering a minimally invasive approach using the body’s own resources.

“PRP therapy represents another potentially helpful option in fertility care,” said Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “By harnessing the body’s natural healing potential, our team at Wisconsin Fertility Institute is offering new possibilities for patients who may have felt their options were limited. We’re thrilled to bring this innovative treatment to the Wisconsin community.”

Dr. Gretchen Collins, at Wisconsin Fertility Institute, added, “As a double board certified OB/GYN and REI, I understand how deeply challenging fertility struggles can be. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is an experimental but promising option in reproductive medicine. While its use in fertility is still being studied, PRP has shown value in other areas of medicine—such as orthopedics and wound healing—by supporting tissue repair and regeneration. We're hopeful that similar benefits may extend to ovarian and endometrial health, offering new hope to patients with minimal risk.”

Patients interested in exploring PRP therapy are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Wisconsin Fertility Institute’s team of experienced fertility specialists by visiting https://wisconsinfertility.com/ or at 608-824-0075.

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (“ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit www.invofertility.com .

