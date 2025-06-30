Mercurity Fintech Officially Joins Russell 2000 Index

New York, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced that it has officially joined the Russell 2000® Index, effective after the U.S. market close on June 27. The inclusion follows MFH's addition to the preliminary reconstitution list announced on May 23, 2025, as part of FTSE Russell's annual index review process.

MFH has also been included in the broader Russell 3000® Index, marking a significant milestone for the Company as it gains access to a broader base of institutional investors who track these widely followed benchmarks.

"Being included in the Russell 2000 validates our strategic focus on blockchain-based financial infrastructure and reflects our growing market presence," said Shi Qiu, CEO of Mercurity Fintech. "This inclusion has opened doors to institutional investors—both passive and active—who rely on Russell indexes for their investment strategies, potentially increasing awareness and visibility for MFH among professional investment managers."

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000. The annual reconstitution process captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranked by total market capitalization, with membership determined primarily through objective market-cap rankings and style attributes.

As of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets were benchmarked to Russell U.S. indexes, which FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, maintains. The indexes serve as benchmarks for investment managers and institutional investors operating both index funds and active investment strategies.

"This milestone reflects the value we're creating at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation," Qiu added. "As we continue executing our strategy, including our recently announced Bitcoin treasury reserve initiative, we're well-positioned to capitalize on the increased institutional awareness that comes with Russell Index membership."

