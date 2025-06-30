Rumble Joins Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it has been added as a member of the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indexes, effective after the U.S. equity markets opened on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which currently remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Rumble’s Chairman and CEO, Chris Pavlovski, commented, “We are pleased to announce that our Class A shares have been added to the Russell 2000 Index, a leading performance benchmark for the North American markets. It has been a transformational year thus far at Rumble, and it is our belief that the addition of Rumble to the Russell 2000 Index will further increase awareness and ownership of our stock in the institutional investment community.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, administers these indexes.

