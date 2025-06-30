Inside information: CEO of Suominen Corporation changes

Suominen Corporation, inside information, June 30, 2025 at 4:20 p.m. EEST

Suominen Corporation’s Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Charles Héaulmé, current Chair of the Board, as the company’s new President and CEO. Mr. Héaulmé will start at the latest August 11, 2025.

Mr. Héaulmé brings with him decades of executive leadership experience across various industries. His strategic insight and proven track record in driving performance and transformation have earned the full confidence of the Board to lead Suominen into its next phase of financial improvement and sustainable growth.

Mr. Héaulmé will continue to serve as Chair of the Board until the next Annual General Meeting of Suominen 2026. He will step down from his position as a Chair and member of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors as of today.

The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation and Mr. Tommi Björnman, have mutually agreed that Mr. Björnman will step down from his position as the President and CEO. Mr. Janne Silonsaari, currently Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as interim President & CEO, effective June 30, 2025.

“We thank Mr. Björnman for his dedication and leadership during his tenure,” says Andreas Ahlström, Deputy Chair of the Board of Suominen. “Under his guidance, Suominen has continued to focus on its vision to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability.”

“The past two years at Suominen have been both challenging and rewarding. I am proud to see that we have elevated commercial excellence, sustainability, and innovation to the next level,” says Tommi Björnman.

“I am honored to step into the CEO role at a pivotal time for Suominen. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to build on the company’s strong foundations, drive sustainable growth, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders, customers, and communities,” says Charles Héaulmé.



Charles Héaulmé’s CV and picture attached to this release.



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

