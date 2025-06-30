Robbie Orvis of Energy Innovation Discusses Rising Energy Costs Could Hit Home Harder Than Expected with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As air conditioners kick into high gear this summer, families across the country are already feeling the strain of rising energy bills, up 4.5% over the past year. Demand for energy is rising faster than ever, and if we don't keep up with that demand by building new clean energy, costs will rise for Americans.

But new research shows those bills could climb even higher if Congress’ proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” goes into effect, forcing consumers in every state to feel the pain from federal budget changes.

A new report from Energy Innovation, a trusted nonpartisan energy research group, breaks down how potential cuts to clean energy incentives could lead to:

A $170 billion spike in household energy bills over the next decade

Over 840,000 American jobs lost by 2030

Slower factory growth and fewer new power projects to meet rising demand





With data centers driving up electricity use demand is expected to soar another 25% by 2030. Meanwhile, manufacturers of traditional power systems are already backlogged for years. The bottom line: We can’t afford to limit energy options.

