Qued Recognizes Schulz Logistics for Exceptional Appointment Scheduling Performance

BROADLANDS, Va., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qued, a leading innovator in supply chain and AI logistics, announces its successful partnership with Schulz Logistics, showcasing their dedication to streamlining appointment scheduling and enhancing operational efficiency.

Since integrating Qued, Schulz has experienced substantial improvements in performance metrics. Schulz achieved remarkable growth, reaching 1,138 confirmed appointments in January and continuing to ramp up to 1,963 confirmed appointments in April. Schulz continues to optimize operations supported by Qued’s robust platform and automation tools.

"Every company requires some work to get up and running," Joe Schulz, owner of Schulz Logistics noted. "But with the amazing team at Qued, support and setup have been exceptionally quick and easy. Their responsiveness is like no other, what usually takes hours or days elsewhere is consistently resolved within an hour or two with Qued."

Qued’s email automation functionality has also proven to be a critical component of Schulz’s scheduling transformation. With a heavy focus on email-based scheduling and its integration alongside core systems like Manhattan, Qued has significantly reduced errors, particularly in pickup number entry, which has now approached zero.

"We've received support at every stage, and any issues, from integration to email scheduling, were resolved quickly," Joe Schulz emphasized. "Thanks to Qued, we’ve been able to deliver results efficiently while maintaining accuracy."

The partnership underscores Qued’s commitment to providing businesses with innovative tools and unmatched support to tackle the complexities of scheduling operations. For companies seeking greater efficiency, accuracy, and performance gains, Qued offers a proven solution, demonstrated through its success with Schulz Logistics.

About Qued

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

