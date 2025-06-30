Tan France, Ted Gibson and the Winners of the 2025 Live Fashion Hair Awards Americas Edition Revealed at Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference Las Vegas

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall on June 21-23 with exciting new onsite experiences, expanded educational opportunities, and a powerhouse lineup of celebrity talent! With television personality Tan France delivering the keynote, industry legends Ted Gibson, Jason Backe, and Savanna Boda leading education sessions, plus the Vegas premiere of the 2025 Live Fashion Hair Awards | Americas Edition and Booksy x Live Fashion Awards, it was an unforgettable three days highlighting the best in beauty and spa!

Thousands of professionals attended to learn the latest industry trends and techniques from prominent artists and skilled estheticians, discover the newest products, tools, and equipment and acquire business-building skills to take their crafts and careers to the next level.

“From Tan France’s inspiring Keynote address to the unparalleled creativity and excitement of the Live Fashion Hair Awards Vegas debut, to the incredible lineup of educators and exhibitors, the Shows delivered fully immersive, multi-faceted experiences and education our attendees are looking for to propel their careers forward,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director at Questex's Wellness Group.

The highly anticipated 2025 Live Fashion Hair Awards | Americas Edition and Booksy x Live Fashion Awards took place Sunday, June 22nd with “red carpet” arrivals, a Pre-Awards Happy Hour, and the Awards Ceremony with live performances by the five top finalists for Hairdresser of the Year. See below for the full list of this year’s winners:

Live Fashion Hair Awards 2025 | Americas Edition Winners

Booksy x Live Fashion Awards 2025 Winners

“Our first Live Fashion Hair Awards at IBS Las Vegas was a total success,” said Byrd Mena, co-owner Live Fashion Hair Awards. “The love and energy in the room was off the charts. This is only the second year of our Americas Edition, which honors beauty and barber talent across North, Central and South America. But, based on the incredible experience we had at IBS and the amazing level of talent and creativity of our winners, we know the future of our industry is very bright.”

NEW & RETURNING ONSITE EXPERIENCES

What’s New For You Zone

A must-see area to engage with a first-time exhibitor or be one of the first to test a newly launched product!

The Business District (NEW!)

The Business District was a new prime show floor destination for salon and spa professionals seeking solutions to enhance their business operations.

Community Building Events

The Las Vegas event offered all participants several opportunities to connect at The Glow After Dark Party and Mix & Mingle Social, plus the collaboration with the ASCP Awards Program.

OVER 430 TRAILBLAZING BRANDS SHOWCASED THE LATEST TOOLS, PRODUCTS, AND EQUIPMENT

The bustling expo floor transformed into a sensory playground, with hundreds of high-profile brands creating immersive experiences through live demonstrations of cutting-edge tools, equipment, and products.

The 2025 Las Vegas event featured hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Bosses in Beauty, Cosgram, Cree, DNA Hairtools, Lashbox LA, Parlux, Pibbs Industries, Turbo Power, Wahl Clipper, Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, LightStim+, FarmHouse Fresh, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and many more!

See full list of 2025 IBS Exhibitors & IECSC Exhibitors

COMPREHENSIVE EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 200+ SESSIONS TAUGHT BY THE BEST IN THE INDUSTRY

IBS Las Vegas featured industry luminaries including Ted Gibson, Jason Backe, Bonnie Bonadeo, and Sean Casey. Plus, Live Fashion Hair debuted three Master Classes, led by trailblazers Byrd Mena, Ashlee Norman, Kristy Meakin, Mr. Luis and Kimberly Ibbotson.

IECSC Las Vegas welcomed skincare visionaries and specialists including Savanna Boda, Lyndsey Brantley, Kirsten Goetzelman, Dr. Alissa de Jongh, Nerida Joy and Nichelle Foster Mosley.

Plus, new in 2025, school instructors could obtain continuing education credits via a partnership with WU Aesthetics.

For a full list of classes and speakers at IBS Las Vegas, click here.

For a full list of classes and speakers at IECSC Las Vegas, click here.

