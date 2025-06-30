Medela Delivers Big Prime Day Savings on New Pump In Style® Pro Breast Pump

McHenry, Illinois, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela , the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, is offering an exclusive offer on its newest hospital-grade innovation, Pump In Style® Pro , for Amazon’s Prime Day sales event. Moms will receive an exclusive 20% discount on the Pump In Style® Pro from July 8 to July 11, bringing the price down to just $119 (regularly $149) on Amazon.

Developed over five years with input from hundreds of healthcare professionals and real moms, the Pump In Style® Pro brings Medela’s hospital-grade performance to a mother’s home in a compact, easy-to-use design. It’s built to empower moms through every stage of their breastfeeding journey, especially during that critical transition from the hospital to the home.

Key features of the new Pump In Style® Pro include:

Hospital-Grade Performance at Home – Powered by a clinically proven pumping pattern modeled after Medela’s Symphony® pump, the #1 pump used in hospitals 2 .

– Powered by a clinically proven pumping pattern modeled after Medela’s Symphony® pump, the #1 pump used in hospitals . Customizable Comfort – 16 vacuum level indicators and pumping mode indicators for a personalized experience.

– 16 vacuum level indicators and pumping mode indicators for a personalized experience. Lightweight & Travel-Ready – Weighs under 2 lbs, perfect for pumping on the go.

– Weighs under 2 lbs, perfect for pumping on the go. 11.8% 3 More Milk – Thanks to Medela’s advanced breast shield technology.

– Thanks to Medela’s advanced breast shield technology. Hygienic, Closed System – Easy to clean with dishwasher-safe parts and backflow protection.

Already available through insurance and WIC, the Pump In Style® Pro is now easier than ever to access through this Prime Day deal making it the perfect time to invest in your breastfeeding journey. To shop the deal, visit amazon.com .

For more information on insurance and WIC coverage and purchasing options, please see here .

Additional downloadable materials, including a factsheet, visual assets, and video content, are available via the Medela media portal .

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com .

1 Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

2 Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

3 Sakalidis VS, et al. Breast shield design impacts milk removal dynamics during pumping: A randomized controlled non-inferiority trial. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2020.

