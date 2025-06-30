BitGo and Dinari Launch Unified API for Crypto, Stablecoins, and Tokenized U.S. Equities

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinari , the largest issuer of tokenized U.S. equities, and BitGo , the leading infrastructure provider of digital assets, today announced a strategic partnership that puts traditional stocks on the same rails as crypto and stablecoins. The two companies are launching a single integration that allows developers to offer tokenized equities, spot crypto, and stablecoins within one platform, all backed by insured, qualified custody.

Later this year, BitGo clients will gain access to Dinari’s rapidly growing catalog of dSharesTM, ERC-20 tokens that are tokenized on demand and backed one-to-one by the equities they represent. With one API, platforms will be able to support high-demand stocks and ETFs like AAPL, TSLA, and SPY, alongside digital assets like BTC and USDC. The experience includes custody, settlement, and reporting all in one unified workflow, removing the need to juggle multiple vendors or compliance frameworks.

“From day one we set out to make it easy for our partners to offer tokenized U.S. equities seamlessly and compliantly,” said Gabriel Otte, Dinari’s Co-Founder and CEO. “BitGo took the same approach to crypto assets. By joining forces, we’re giving the world a plug-and-play solution for offering the world’s most in-demand asset classes.”

“In today’s environment, companies can’t afford to spend six months assembling together a neo-brokerage; they need a seamless, reliable gateway,” said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo. “Integrating Dinari into BitGo’s infrastructure enables any platform to offer thousands of U.S. equities and digital assets without re-engineering their stack or taking on additional custody risk.”

Key Benefits for Platforms and Fintechs:

Single API and onboarding flow that replaces the need for multiple custody, settlement, and compliance vendors.

Institutional-grade stack pairing BitGo’s qualified custody with Dinari’s compliance-first infrastructure.

Global product coverage that lets users trade stocks and digital assets side by side, with access to 60+ markets and high-demand tickers like AAPL, TSLA, SPY, BTC, and USDC.



The integrated service enters private beta in Q3 2025, with general availability targeted for year-end. The companies are in active discussions with multiple partners eager to utilize a unified offering. Early-access partners can apply today on BitGo’s website .

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com .

About Dinari

Dinari Inc. is the largest tokenized U.S. public securities provider, with a mission to enable investing in anything from anywhere through its compliance-first, blockchain-based tokenization technology. With Dinari Inc., neobanks, fintechs, and other financial services providers can offer their customers seamless access to U.S. public markets through Dinari’s fully-backed dShares™. By tokenizing real-world equities at scale, Dinari Inc. provides global investors with seamless access to over 100 tokenized U.S. public stocks and financial assets. Turnkey integration and a focus on working with partners to navigate regulatory challenges make it easy for Neobanks, fintechs, and other institutions to remain at the forefront of financial technology. Dinari Inc. has raised $22.65 million to date from leading investors including VanEck Ventures, Hack VC, F-Prime Capital, Blockchange Ventures, and Balaji Srinivasan. Dinari Inc. is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)). Dinari dSharesTM are not currently available in the United States and certain jurisdictions as limited by law.

Media Contacts

Kayla Gill & Leslie Termuhlen

Kayla@serotonin.co | leslie@serotonin.co

BitGo

press@bitgo.com