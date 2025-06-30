Quick Service Restaurants Market Size to Hit USD 2,303.83 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global quick service restaurants market size was calculated at USD 971.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 1,059 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 2,303.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The quick service restaurant market is expanding at a huge pace globally due to their ability to serve foods at a quicker pace along with the convenience of eating them easily on the go without a crockery setup or use of multiple utensils. They also offer budget-friendly food options helpful for different types of people to buy them easily.

Gain Comprehensive Market Insights – Download the Full Databook Today: https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-databook/5541

Market Overview and Potential

The quick service restaurant market is growing due to tons of reasons and a huge customer base. Busy lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, convenient food options, on-the-go food options, and many other reasons contribute to the fueling of the market’s growth. Also known as fast food restaurants, they help people provide food in convenient methods to help people manage their busy lifestyles. Another major reason helpful for the growth of the market is affordable food options. The standardized set menu of such restaurants offers affordable food options.

Hence, Gen Z provides a huge consumer base for such restaurants. Also, such affordable food options are helpful for economically poor people to have a proper meal at less cost. Such restaurants also have a huge consumer base of people who prefer convenience and prefer to order food or select take-out options most of the time rather than cooking at home. Rapid urbanization and the adoption of Western-style food options are also some of the factors contributing to the growth of the quick-service restaurant market. Convenient meal options at affordable prices are a huge combination in the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Quick Service Restaurants Market

By region, North America holds the largest revenue share of the market due to the convenience, affordability, and developed infrastructure of the region.

By region, Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing disposable income, urbanization, convenience provided, and technological advancements for serving and managing customers easily.

By service type, the dine-in segment is the dominating segment of the quick-service restaurant market due to the traditional seating arrangement offered by such restaurants.

By service type, the delivery segment is seen to be growing at a notable rate in the foreseen period due to hectic schedules, busy lifestyles, and convenience preferences by consumers.

By cuisine type, Italian cuisine is seen to be highly preferable in the foreseen period due to its high affordability and the ease of consuming it anywhere on the go.

By restaurant type, the independent restaurant segment held a major segment in the quick service restaurants market due to the convenience of serving different types of dishes without any restrictions.

Digital Transformation: Market’s Largest Potential

Digital transformation in the quick-service restaurant industry is helping the market grow significantly. Online ordering apps and various other online ordering platforms are helping the industry grow and provide consumers with the convenience of getting food to their doorstep easily. It also helps restaurants to optimize their menu and provide multiple food options for better customer engagement with the restaurant. AI algorithms help mobile apps to understand consumer behavior and suggest food options accordingly.

63% of restaurants reported increased sales after integrating online ordering platforms.

reported increased sales after integrating online ordering platforms. In the U.S., 60% of restaurants say delivery generates incremental sales.

say delivery generates incremental sales. 51% of restaurants report delivery has grown revenue.



Digital transformation, from mobile apps, kiosks, online platforms, to AI-driven personalization, is not just a trend; it's significantly boosting convenience, increasing revenues, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing customer engagement. With robust market growth, widespread consumer adoption, and major chains like Yum Brands and Burger King seeing measurable upticks in sales and engagement, the trends clearly support your assertion.

What are Major Trends in Quick Service Restaurants Market?

Digital transformation in the fast food industry is helping in the growth of the quick-service restaurant market. Options like online ordering of food, self-service kiosks, and AI personalization of food suggestions are also helping in the growth of the market.

Healthy food options provided by fast food restaurants nowadays are also fueling the growth of the market. Low-calorie food options, plant-based food menus, and the use of healthy ingredients are helping restaurants attract a health-conscious consumer base as well.

options provided by fast food restaurants nowadays are also fueling the growth of the market. Low-calorie food options, plant-based food menus, and the use of healthy ingredients are helping restaurants attract a health-conscious consumer base as well. Quick service restaurants market is also growing with the help of dine-in options provided by the restaurants. It helps them build personal relations with the customers and also provides them with an engaging environment for improved loyalty consumer base. Such restaurants also organize events and partnerships to enhance their customer base.

The use of customer data for customized offers and better food suggestions also helps restaurants maintain their customer loyalty.

Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Consumer Demand and Analytics for the Growth of Quick Service Restaurants Market:

Affordable Food Options - The food options provided by quick-service restaurants are affordable and pocket-friendly. Hence, people from different economic backgrounds can buy them and have a complete meal. Affordable food options provided by quick service restaurants attract Gen Z who provide a humongous consumer base to a restaurant.

- The food options provided by quick-service restaurants are affordable and pocket-friendly. Hence, people from different economic backgrounds can buy them and have a complete meal. Affordable food options provided by quick service restaurants attract Gen Z who provide a humongous consumer base to a restaurant. Convenience - Another beneficial factor contributing to the growth of the market is the convenience provided by such restaurants. They pack and offer a variety of food options in convenient packaging. It helps one to carry it easily and have it on the go while traveling. Take-out and delivery options also help in the convenience of consumers.

- Another beneficial factor contributing to the growth of the market is the convenience provided by such restaurants. They pack and offer a variety of food options in convenient packaging. It helps one to carry it easily and have it on the go while traveling. Take-out and delivery options also help in the convenience of consumers. Technological Advancements- Ordering food through mobile applications helps people to order food and get it on their doorstep conveniently. Hence, such options also help in the growth of the market. AI algorithm also helps restaurants to understand the food ordering pattern of a customer and accordingly give food suggestions for improved customer engagement.



What is the Major Challenge for Quick Service Restaurants Market?

Shift Towards Food Options with Sustainable Packaging

Consumer shift towards healthier food options is increasing nowadays. Hence, it becomes a tough situation for quick-service restaurants to provide healthy food option menus as it requires skilled chefs and unusual ingredients. Hence, it also becomes a costly option for restaurants. Consumer awareness of sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices also acts as a barrier to the growth of the quick-service restaurant market. People today prefer restaurant brands with eco-friendly packaging that helps to maintain the shelf life of their meals and is also easy to travel with.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Quick Service Restaurants Market Regional Analysis:

Which Region Dominated Quick Service Restaurants Market in 2024?

North America dominated the quick service restaurants market in 2024 and is observed to be growing in the foreseen period due to various contributing factors to its growth. Busy schedules, changing lifestyle patterns, the need for convenience, and affordable meal options are some of the major reasons contributing to the growth of the market.

Digital transformation and developed infrastructure are also helping to fuel the market’s growth. Online ordering applications and AI algorithms studying the customer’s food choices are also some of the helpful factors for the growth of the market in North America. The availability of healthier and plant-based food options is also one of the major factors contributing recently to the growth of the market of the region.

What to Expect from Asian Countries in Quick Service Restaurants Market?

Asia Pacific's quick-service restaurant market is growing significantly due to multiple reasons such as growing disposable income, urbanization, higher demand for convenience, and improving technology. People in countries like India, China, and Japan, with growing disposable income and improving the standard of living form a huge consumer base for the market’s growth at a higher pace. People also prefer to order food through various online platforms for the convenience of getting the food at their doorstep. The availability of convenient food options that can be carried on the go for people with hectic schedules also forms a huge consumer base for quick-service restaurants.

Download a Free Sample and See the Insights for Yourself: https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5541

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 9.02% Market Size in 2024 USD 971.38 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1,059 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 2,303.83 Billion Dominated Region North America

Quick Service Restaurants Market Segment Analysis

Service Analysis

The dine-in segment dominated the quick service restaurants market in 2024. The dine-in option offered by quick service restaurants helps them engage more customers and allows their business to grow. Gen Z and millennials form a huge base preferring the dine-in option to have quality time with their friends and family. Hence, the restaurants try to provide an engaging and relaxing atmosphere for people to enjoy their time and maintain their loyalty to the business. The restaurants also offer affordable food options which can be easily afforded by Gen Z. Variety of food options along with healthy and plant-based food options also help to attract customers who prefer healthy and sustainable eating.

The delivery segment is observing significant growth in the forecast period. Convenient options of online delivery provided by quick service restaurants are helping in the growth of the market in the forecast period. People today can simply visit different types of online platforms for ordering food online and enjoy the convenience of having different types of cuisines delivered to their doorstep. Hence, such advancing technology is helping in the growth of the market in the predicted timeframe. People prefer to order food online on different types of occasions helping in the growth of the market. The convenience of getting food at the doorstep within minutes at affordable prices is one of the biggest reasons for people ordering food online these days.

Cuisine Type Insights Analysis

American cuisine type held the largest share of quick service restaurants market in 2024. American cuisine, which often includes burgers, fries, fried chicken, sandwiches, and pizzas, is deeply ingrained in the fast-food culture. These menu items have broad appeal across various demographics due to their familiarity, comfort, and taste preferences. American cuisine items in QSRs are typically designed for quick preparation and easy consumption, perfectly aligning with the convenience-driven nature of quick service restaurants. The standardized processes ensure fast service, crucial for busy consumers.

The Italian segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Italian food like pizza, pasta, and paninis has broad appeal due to its rich flavors, variety, and comfort-food status. It’s increasingly popular among younger consumers and food enthusiasts seeking more diverse options beyond traditional fast food. Italian cuisine often includes ingredients like tomatoes, olive oil, vegetables, and lean proteins, which are perceived as healthier compared to typical fast food options. As consumers become more health-conscious, Italian fast food fits well with these preferences.

Restaurant Type Analysis

The independent restaurant segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Many independent restaurants are deeply rooted in their local communities, fostering loyalty through personalized service, local sourcing, and community engagement. This connection helps maintain steady customer traffic. Increasingly, consumers value authentic, high-quality food and unique dining atmospheres, which independent restaurants are better positioned to offer compared to standardized chain experiences.

Browse More Research Reports:

The global prepared baby food market size is expected to grow from USD 81.17 billion in 2025 to USD 138.30 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.10% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is expected to grow from USD 81.17 billion in 2025 to USD 138.30 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.10% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global animal nutrition chemicals market size increasing from USD 12.76 billion in 2025 to USD 19.13 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

increasing from USD 12.76 billion in 2025 to USD 19.13 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global hydrolyzed corn protein market size is projected to expand from USD 4.70 billion in 2025 to USD 7.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is projected to expand from USD 4.70 billion in 2025 to USD 7.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global food processing market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 177.56 billion in 2025 to USD 318.29 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is projected to witness strong growth from USD 177.56 billion in 2025 to USD 318.29 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global vegan protein powder market size is increasing from USD 4.82 billion in 2025 to USD 10.39 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is increasing from USD 4.82 billion in 2025 to USD 10.39 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global bromelain market size is projected to expand from USD 404.47 million in 2025 to USD 775.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is projected to expand from USD 404.47 million in 2025 to USD 775.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global cannabis edibles market size is increase from USD 14.33 billion in 2025 to USD 54.48 billion by 2034, with a steady CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is increase from USD 14.33 billion in 2025 to USD 54.48 billion by 2034, with a steady CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global adaptogenic beverages market size is projected to grow from USD 1.54 billion in 2025 to USD 2.73 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.60% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Top Companies

Chick-fil-A

Papa John's International, Inc.

Subway IP LLC

Starbucks Corporation

Yum! Brands, Inc.

McDonald's Corporation

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The Wendy's Company

Dunkin (Inspire Brands)

Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Pizza Hut

Taco Bell

What is Going Around the World in Quick Service Restaurants Market?

In April 2025, Rapido announced about plan for launching a food delivery pilot in Bengaluru. The ride-hailing platform is in talks with huge quick-service restaurants such as KFC, McDonald’s, and Pizza Hut Indian outlets.



(Source- https://www.outlookbusiness.com/start-up/e-commerce/rapido-to-launch-bengaluru-food-delivery-pilot-in-talks-with-mcdonalds-kfc-pizza-hut)

In November 2024, Swiggy launched its kitchen equipment procurement service for restaurants listed on the application. It allows restaurants to buy different kitchen equipment at competitive prices.



(Source- https://yourstory.com/2024/11/swiggy-launches-kitchen-equipment-procurement-services-food-delivery)

In May 2025, Square launched its handheld device for restaurants and retailers to manage every detail of their business with the help of just one lightweight device. The device allows restaurants and retailers to manage multiple business operations and change them timely as per the advancing business requirements.



(Source- https://www.pymnts.com/checkout-conversion/2025/square-launches-new-handheld-device-restaurants-retailers/)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Dine-In

Takeaway

Delivery





By Cuisine Type

American

Italian

Asian

Others

By Restaurant Type

Chained

Independent

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5541

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire