Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect

Third quarter 2025
- In Q3, Government bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 30-40 b.kr. market value.
- The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Government issues, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
- During the quarter, it is planned to issue bonds in the inflation-linked RIKS 29 0917 series, with market making.
- It is possible that a switch auction of RIKS 26 0216 will be held during the quarter.
