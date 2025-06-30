Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
June 30, 2025    
     
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 23, 2025 in respect of the first quarter of 2025, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
     
PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Sinead Gorman26 June 2025SHEL (LSE) 2,168.85007 GBP 25.8122
Philippa Bounds26 June 2025SHELL (AMS) 0.00607 EUR 30.3232
Philippa Bounds26 June 2025SHEL (LSE) 370.65114 GBP 25.8122
Peter Costello26 June 2025SHELL (AMS) 31.06261 EUR 30.3232
Peter Costello26 June 2025SHEL (LSE) 1,017.86669 GBP 25.8122
Cederic Cremers26 June 2025SHELL (AMS) 346.10003 EUR 30.3232
Machteld de Haan26 June 2025SHELL (AMS) 298.36797 EUR 30.3232
Machteld de Haan26 June 2025SHEL ADS (NYSE) 21.82433 USD 70.88
Robin Mooldijk26 June 2025SHELL (AMS) 720.84818 EUR 30.3232
Andrew Smith26 June 2025SHELL (AMS) 430.84853 EUR 30.3232
Rachel Solway26 June 2025SHEL (LSE) 85.49247 GBP 25.8122
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
     
     
Julie Keefe     
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
ENQUIRIES    
     
Shell Media Relations    
International +44 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: Contact form 
     
     
     
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70  
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.
     


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price25.8122
Volume2,168.85007
Total55,982.792
Aggregated information 
Volume 2,168.85007
Price25.8122
Total55,982.792
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.3232
Volume0.00607
Total0.184
Aggregated information 
Volume 0.00607
Price30.3232
Total0.184
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price25.8122
Volume370.65114
Total9,567.321
Aggregated information 
Volume 370.65114
Price25.8122
Total9,567.321
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.3232
Volume31.06261
Total941.918
Aggregated information 
Volume 31.06261
Price30.3232
Total941.918
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price25.8122
Volume1,017.86669
Total26,273.379
Aggregated information 
Volume 1,017.86669
Price25.8122
Total26,273.379
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Cederic
Last Name(s)Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.3232
Volume346.10003
Total10,494.86
Aggregated information 
Volume 346.10003
Price30.3232
Total10,494.86
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)De Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.3232
Volume298.36797
Total9,047.472
Aggregated information 
Volume 298.36797
Price30.3232
Total9,047.472
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)De Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentAmerican Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification CodeUS7802593050
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyUSD
Price70.88
Volume21.82433
Total1,546.909
Aggregated information 
Volume 21.82433
Price70.88
Total1,546.909
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionNew York


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robin
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.3232
Volume720.84818
Total21,858.424
Aggregated information 
Volume 720.84818
Price30.3232
Total21,858.424
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.3232
Volume430.84853
Total13,064.706
Aggregated information 
Volume 430.84853
Price30.3232
Total13,064.706
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price25.8122
Volume85.49247
Total2,206.749
Aggregated information 
Volume 85.49247
Price25.8122
Total2,206.749
Date of transaction 26/06/2025
Place of transactionLondon

Recommended Reading

  • June 30, 2025 11:57 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares 30 June, 2025 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 June, 2025 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. ...

    Read More
    Transaction in Own Shares
  • June 27, 2025 12:06 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares 27 June, 2025 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 27 June, 2025 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. ...

    Read More
    Transaction in Own Shares