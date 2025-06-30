KPN reports progress of € 250m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 1,675,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 23 June to 27 June 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.15 per share for a total consideration of € 7.0m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 25 February 2025 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 27 June 2025 is 52,398,738 for a total consideration of € 209.4m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

