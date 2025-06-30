Egide: Availability of the 2024 annual financial report

Bollène (France), June 30, 2025 – 06 :00pm (CET)

of the 2024 annual financial report

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) its Annual Financial Report as of December 31, 2024.

The 2024 Annual Financial Report can be consulted on the Group's website: www.egide-group.com in the Finance/Financial Information/Financial Reports section.

The following documents are included in the 2024 Annual Financial Report:

The 2024 activity report,

The 2024 consolidated financial statements,

The 2024 annual financial statements,

The statutory auditors' report on the 2024 consolidated financial statements,

The statutory auditors' report on the 2024 annual financial statements.





The Company draws investors' attention to the fact that the company's statutory auditors have issued their audit report on the updated 2024 financial statements. They have expressed reservations leading them to an inability to certify the 2024 financial statements.

Their main areas of uncertainty concerning the parent company and consolidated 2024 financial statements relate to:

The elements supporting the forecasted budget,

The valuation of securities (statutory accounts),

The valuation of inventories,

Discrepancies in intercompany accounts.

GENERAL MEETING

The company informs its shareholders that the General Meeting will be held on September 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM in Bollène.

Other documents relating to the General Meeting will be available in the "General Meeting" section of Egide's website, in accordance with current regulations.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2025 HY Revenue: July 30, 2025

Combined General Meeting: September 10, 2025

2025 HY Results: October 20, 2025

EGIDE David HIEN CEO +33 4 90 30 35 98 dhien@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO Isabelle APRILE Financial Communications Agency +33 6 17 38 61 78 i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About Egide Group – Keep up to date with all the Group’s news online: www.egide-group.com et LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

