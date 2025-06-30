NFTE Launches AI-Powered Entrepreneurship Program for Homeschool and School Choice Learners

New York, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), a global nonprofit that activates the entrepreneurial mindset in young people, is proud to announce the launch of Next Level Startup: Make AI Your Cofounder, a groundbreaking new online learning experience debuting this fall. Designed specifically for the rapidly growing homeschool and school choice community, Next Level Startup brings NFTE’s proven entrepreneurship education to learners seeking flexible, project-based learning with real-world outcomes.

Amid a national surge in school choice and a shifting educational landscape, Next Level Startup meets the moment—delivering a personalized learning experience designed for independent learners to take the spark of an idea and turn it into a viable business venture. The program combines concierge-style guidance with the latest in generative and agentic AI tools, positioning students to use technology as a creative collaborator from day one.

“With Next Level Startup, we’re blending the best of entrepreneurship education with the power of emerging AI technologies, all in a flexible format that meets the needs of today’s learners,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, President and CEO of NFTE. “Whether a student wants to launch a business, build career readiness, or gain a competitive edge in a changing world, this program is designed to help them thrive.”

Key features of the program include:

Concierge Learning Experience : Personalized support as students work through an online, dynamic, project-based curriculum with a virtual instructor.

: Personalized support as students work through an online, dynamic, project-based curriculum with a virtual instructor. AI Integration : Real-time use of generative and agentic AI tools as business development partners.

: Real-time use of generative and agentic AI tools as business development partners. Add-On Enhancements : Access to industry coaches and mentors. A “competition in a box” toolkit, culminating in the opportunity to participate in person at NFTE’s acclaimed National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. Eligibility for the Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) certification.

:

Beyond entrepreneurship, this innovative new program supports critical upskilling for the future of work. Students will learn how to use AI to accelerate idea generation, build robust business models, and gain essential skills in communication, strategy, and innovation.

By offering direct access to national networks, credentials, and competitions, Next Level Startup gives homeschool and school choice students a launchpad for both entrepreneurial and career success—on their own terms.

For more information about Next Level Startup, email getstarted@nfte.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Denise Berkhalter, APR, 917-281-4362, at mediainquiries@nfte.com.

About NFTE:

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.