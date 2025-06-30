Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme

In week 26 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 9,350,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 160,620,000. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 24.6.2025 11:23:39 2,000,000 17.200 34,400,000 24.6.2025 13:42:21 2,000,000 17.225 34,450,000 25.6.2025 15:08:44 2,000,000 17.075 34,150,000 26.6.2025 13:49:30 2,000,000 17.200 34,400,000 27.6.2025 10:05:23 1,350,000 17.200 23,220,000 Total 9,350,000 160,620,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 22 May 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024 and renewed at the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 72,800,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.572% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 1,249,267,500. Post these transactions Kvika holds 207,210,410 of own shares which corresponds to 4.474% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will be limited to a maximum total purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK and will not exceed 236,409,591 shares.

The buyback programme is in effect from 22 May 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.