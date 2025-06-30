INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UNCY) complied with federal securities laws. On June 30, 2025, Unicycive “announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a CRL for its New Drug Application (NDA) for OLC to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

