New York, USA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invasive Aspergillosis Market Forecast Reveals Opportunities in Antifungal Therapies and Diagnostics | DelveInsight

The invasive aspergillosis market is experiencing steady growth due to the rising prevalence of immunocompromised conditions such as cancer, organ transplantation, and chronic respiratory diseases. Increased awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, and advancements in antifungal therapies are further driving market expansion. Additionally, the development of novel drugs and targeted therapies is creating new opportunities for market players.

DelveInsight’s Invasive Aspergillosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging invasive aspergillosis drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted invasive aspergillosis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Invasive Aspergillosis Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total invasive aspergillosis market size is expected to grow positively by 2034.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of invasive aspergillosis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

The most prevalent type of aspergillosis is often ABPA among the others, i.e., CPA and invasive aspergillosis.

Prominent companies, including F2G, Pulmocide, Regeneron, Scynexis, and others, are actively working on innovative invasive aspergillosis drugs. These novel invasive aspergillosis therapies are anticipated to enter the invasive aspergillosis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

and others, are actively working on innovative invasive aspergillosis drugs. These novel invasive aspergillosis therapies are anticipated to enter the invasive aspergillosis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key invasive aspergillosis treatments include Olorofim (F901318), Opelconazole (PC945), Ibrexafungerp, CRESEMBA , and others.

, and others. In November 2024, SCYNEXIS announced the successful completion of the FURI (NCT03059992), CARES, and NATURE studies of ibrexafungerp in refractory invasive fungal infections. The studies showed positive results consistent with previous interim analyses. The delivery of the final study reports to their partner (GSK) triggered a USD 10 million milestone payment, which was received in the third quarter of 2024.

Discover which invasive aspergillosis medications are expected to grab the market share @ Invasive Aspergillosis Market Report

Invasive Aspergillosis Overview

Aspergillosis refers to a group of diseases caused by the Aspergillus mold, primarily targeting the lungs. The most common disease-causing species include Aspergillus fumigatus, A. flavus, A. niger, and A. terreus.

There are three main types of aspergillosis. Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA) occurs in individuals with asthma or cystic fibrosis, leading to allergic inflammation in the lungs. Chronic Pulmonary Aspergillosis (CPA) arises in patients with pre-existing lung conditions and causes progressive lung damage over time. Invasive Aspergillosis, a severe and potentially fatal form, affects immunocompromised individuals as the fungus can spread beyond the lungs to other organs.

Diagnosis of aspergillosis involves a combination of imaging and laboratory tests. CT scans are used to detect lung abnormalities, while fungal cultures help identify the pathogen. PCR testing enables early detection of Aspergillus DNA, and blood-based assays such as galactomannan and β-D-glucan serve as specific, rapid indicators of invasive infection.





Invasive Aspergillosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The invasive aspergillosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current invasive aspergillosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The invasive aspergillosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incidence Cases of Aspergillosis

Total Diagnosed Incidence Cases of Invasive Aspergillosis

Cases of Invasive Aspergillosis Among High-Risk Populations

Treated Cases of Invasive Aspergillosis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving invasive aspergillosis epidemiology trends @ Invasive Aspergillosis Treatment Algorithm

Invasive Aspergillosis Treatment Market

Approaches for aspergillosis treatment include antifungal medications such as azoles like voriconazole, which serve as first-line therapy, with isavuconazole or posaconazole as alternatives; these drugs inhibit fungal growth but may cause liver toxicity and drug interactions. For severe or azole-resistant cases, liposomal amphotericin B is used, while echinocandins act as salvage therapy or are combined with azoles for refractory infections.

Corticosteroids are primarily employed in allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) to reduce inflammation and are often combined with itraconazole to minimize steroid dosage and improve lung function. Surgery is recommended for aspergillomas causing significant bleeding or complications, as antifungal medications alone are often ineffective in such cases.

Embolization provides a temporary solution to control bleeding caused by aspergillomas by blocking the blood supply to the affected area. Immunotherapy is emerging as a potential adjunct for invasive aspergillosis, leveraging immune-modulating therapies to enhance host defenses, with early research showing promise.

Learn more about the invasive aspergillosis treatment options @ Invasive Aspergillosis Treatment Guidelines

Invasive Aspergillosis Emerging Drugs and Companies

Key pharmaceutical players for invasive aspergillosis are F2G, Pulmocide, Regeneron, Scynexis, and others. The launch of Olorofim (F901318), Opelconazole (PC945), Ibrexafungerp, and others is expected to bring forth new treatment options to invasive aspergillosis patients, significantly boosting the growth in the aspergillosis market size.

F2G is advancing the development of Olorofim (formerly F901318), a first-in-class antifungal designed to address the high mortality rates and drug resistance associated with invasive fungal infections. Olorofim belongs to a new class of antifungal agents and works by inhibiting dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, an enzyme essential for de novo pyrimidine synthesis—a mechanism distinct from existing antifungal treatments.

Olorofim made history as the first antifungal to receive Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in November 2019 and was previously granted Orphan Drug status by the European Commission in October 2016. F2G has partnered with Shionogi, granting them exclusive commercialization rights for Olorofim in Europe and Asia. Currently, the drug is being tested in a Phase III clinical trial, which is in the recruitment phase and expected to conclude by September 2025.

Meanwhile, Pulmocide is developing PC945, a next-generation inhaled triazole targeting pulmonary aspergillosis. The drug inhibits sterol 14α-demethylase (CYP51A1), a key enzyme in fungal ergosterol biosynthesis, and is formulated to achieve high concentrations in the lungs with limited systemic absorption. PC945 demonstrates 30- to 100-fold greater potency than Voriconazole against Aspergillus fumigatus and is delivered via nebulization at low daily doses (0.5–5 mg).

Pulmocide’s pipeline is focused on both treatment and prevention of pulmonary aspergillosis, including an ongoing Phase III trial for invasive disease and a Phase II trial evaluating prophylactic use. Opelconazole has also received multiple regulatory designations from the FDA to support its accelerated development and review, including Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) statuses. Additionally, it holds Orphan Drug Designation in the EU.

The anticipated launch of these emerging invasive aspergillosis therapies are poised to transform the invasive aspergillosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge invasive aspergillosis therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the invasive aspergillosis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about new treatment for invasive aspergillosis, visit @ Invasive Aspergillosis Management

Invasive Aspergillosis Market Dynamics

The invasive aspergillosis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. A key strength in managing aspergillosis lies in the use of established diagnostic tools, such as serum galactomannan testing, PCR, and CT imaging, that enable earlier and more accurate detection, particularly in immunocompromised patients where timely diagnosis greatly improves outcomes; at the same time, environmental monitoring and infection control measures, including HEPA filtration and air quality monitoring during construction, present crucial opportunities to reduce Aspergillus exposure and prevent outbreaks in hospital settings.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the invasive aspergillosis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the invasive aspergillosis market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the invasive aspergillosis market. Invasive aspergillosis carries a high mortality rate, particularly in immunocompromised patients, with outcomes remaining poor despite treatment, mortality can exceed 50% in those with hematologic malignancies, due to weakened immune defenses, highlighting the need for earlier detection and improved therapies; this challenge is further exacerbated by the spread of antifungal resistance, driven by the widespread agricultural use of azole-based fungicides, which selects for resistant Aspergillus fumigatus strains and undermines the effectiveness of frontline clinical treatments.

Moreover, invasive aspergillosis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the invasive aspergillosis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the invasive aspergillosis market growth.

Invasive Aspergillosis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Invasive Aspergillosis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Invasive Aspergillosis Companies F2G, Pulmocide, Regeneron, Scynexis, Astellas Pharma, Basilea Pharmaceutica International, and others Key Invasive Aspergillosis Therapies Olorofim (F901318), Opelconazole (PC945), Ibrexafungerp, CRESEMBA, and others

Scope of the Invasive Aspergillosis Market Report

Invasive Aspergillosis Therapeutic Assessment: Invasive Aspergillosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Invasive Aspergillosis current marketed and emerging therapies Invasive Aspergillosis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Invasive Aspergillosis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Invasive Aspergillosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Invasive Aspergillosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about invasive aspergillosis drugs in development @ Invasive Aspergillosis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Invasive Aspergillosis Market Key Insights 2. Invasive Aspergillosis Market Report Introduction 3. Invasive Aspergillosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Invasive Aspergillosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Invasive Aspergillosis Treatment and Management 7. Invasive Aspergillosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Invasive Aspergillosis Marketed Drugs 10. Invasive Aspergillosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Invasive Aspergillosis Market Analysis 12. Invasive Aspergillosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Invasive Aspergillosis Pipeline

Invasive Aspergillosis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key invasive aspergillosis companies, including F2G, SCYNEXIS, Pulmocide Ltd, TFF Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Invasive Aspergillosis Epidemiology Forecast

Invasive Aspergillosis Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted invasive aspergillosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Aspergillosis Market

Aspergillosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key aspergillosis companies including Astellas Pharma, Basilea Pharmaceutica International, F2G, Scynexis, Pulmocide, among others.

Aspergillosis Pipeline

Aspergillosis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key aspergillosis companies, including Pulmocide, F2G Biotech GmbH, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, Cipla, Pulmatrix, SCYNEXIS, KBio, among others.

Aspergillosis Epidemiology Forecast

Aspergillosis Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted aspergillosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter