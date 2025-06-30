DraftKings Launches “My Budget Builder” to Enhance Its Responsible Gaming Tools and Resources

BOSTON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) today announced the launch of My Budget Builder, a new Responsible Gaming (RG) tool that players can use to set customized limits and reminders through a guided, easy-to-use experience. My Budget Builder is a tool that players can use to help manage their entertainment budgets across DraftKings platforms, including Sportsbook, Daily Fantasy Sports/Pick6, and Casino.

“My Budget Builder is a new kind of Responsible Gaming tool—intuitive, proactive, and personalized,” said Lori Kalani, Chief Responsible Gaming Officer at DraftKings. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating fun, enjoyable environments for our players. By enhancing how players engage with limit-setting, we are providing another resource that players can use to help them play responsibly.”

Players can access My Budget Builder via the DraftKings Responsible Gaming Center online or through the DraftKings app. The experience guides players through several categories where they can create a personalized gaming budget around deposit amount, total wagers, maximum wager size, loss limits, time spent, contest entries, and contest fees. Players will also have the option of setting either limits or reminders through My Budget Builder. After reviewing a summary of their choices, players can confirm and apply their limits or reminders for a specified duration (e.g., day, week, or month), creating a personalized budget as they see fit. Limits can be decreased at any time but cannot be increased until the selected time period expires.

The introduction of My Budget Builder further strengthens DraftKings’ Responsible Gaming commitment, which centers on accessibility, education, and innovation. It complements DraftKings’ My Stat Sheet, an industry-first feature launched in 2024 that provides players with a detailed view of their gaming activity, including time spent, deposits, withdrawals, contest participation, and net outcomes. My Stat Sheet has seen more than 20 million visits since its debut.

With the addition of My Budget Builder, DraftKings continues to lead the industry in developing meaningful, player-first Responsible Gaming tools that promote responsible play and informed decision-making.

For more information or to access My Budget Builder, players can visit the DraftKings Responsible Gaming Center.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

