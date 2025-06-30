Boulder Housing Partners and Imagine! team up to launch The Iris Bistro at Golden West

New partnership creates employment opportunities for Imagine! clients while enhancing community and well-being for the residents of 253 senior apartments at Golden West

BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new chapter in senior living and community dining has begun at Golden West, as Imagine! and Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) celebrate the grand opening of The Iris Bistro at Golden West, an on-site restaurant for residents and their guests.

Located at 1055 Adams Circle near the CU-Boulder campus, The Iris Bistro brings together Imagine!, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a world of opportunity for all abilities, and Boulder Housing Partners, committed to providing quality, affordable homes and fostering thriving Boulder communities.

The Iris Bistro is led by Chef Raul Ysaguirre, who brings decades of culinary experience and a deep passion for cooking for seniors. The bistro will also create several positions that will be filled by Imagine! Employment Services. For more than 35 years, Imagine! has assisted those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in preparing for and finding employment that fits each individual’s needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Boulder Housing Partners on this initiative," said Jodi Walters, CEO of Imagine!. "The Iris Bistro at Golden West is more than just a place to eat – it's an opportunity to enrich the lives of seniors, promote social engagement and provide access to healthy meals. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting individuals in leading fulfilling lives within their community, including assisting individuals to build and strengthen work skills and creating valuable job and volunteer opportunities."

Golden West, managed by Boulder Housing Partners, offers 253 units for independent living for income-qualified seniors aged 62 and older. The addition of the on-site lunch service through this partnership is a significant enhancement to the amenities and support services available to residents.

"Boulder Housing Partners is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for our residents. The reopening of The Iris Bistro’s lunch service in partnership with Imagine! is a testament to our shared commitment to the Golden West community,” said Rene Brodeur, director of Community Partnerships for BHP. “We believe this will greatly benefit our senior residents by providing convenient, affordable and nutritious meals in a communal setting, and we're excited about the new engagement this will bring," she added.

Lunch service is now available, and additional hours may be added moving forward. Residents of Golden West will receive direct information on menus and service times.

Prospective residents are invited to tour Golden West, discover the amenities and learn about available units. For more information about Golden West or to inquire about tours and availability, please visit https://boulderhousing.org/properties/golden-west/ .

About Imagine!:

Imagine! is a Colorado-based, non-profit organization with a mission to create a world of opportunities for all abilities. They provide services and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), empowering them to live fulfilling lives and reach their full potential. Learn more at imaginecolorado.org/ .

About Boulder Housing Partners:

Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) is the housing authority for the City of Boulder. BHP builds, owns, and manages quality affordable homes for low and moderate-income Boulder residents while fostering thriving, sustainable communities. BHP’s portfolio of over 2,000 homes serves a diverse community. Learn more at https://boulderhousing.org/ .

Contact:

For Boulder Housing Partners:

Jason Acuna

Executive Coordinator & Creative Director

720-473-4457

acunaj@boulderhousing.org