Arabella Advisors Wins Top Industry Honor for Global Philanthropic Leadership

Washington, DC, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors is proud to announce that it has been named the winner in the “Philanthropy Consultancy (Americas)” category at the 2025 WealthBriefing Wealth for Good Awards. The honor recognizes Arabella’s global leadership in providing administrative, operational and strategic support to nonprofits, foundations and individual donors across the Americas.

Presented annually, the Wealth for Good Awards celebrate the most innovative and exceptional firms in the wealth management and social impact sectors. Arabella was selected for its “empathetic, research-driven approach to strategic philanthropy, blending behavioral insight and innovation to support ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions in building bold, sustainable, and deeply personal philanthropic legacies.”

“This award is a reflection of the passion and partnership that defines our team,” said Himesh Bhise, CEO of Arabella Advisors. “Every day, our colleagues across the firm bring deep expertise and shared purpose to help changemakers maximize their impact – from humanitarian response to multi-generational giving strategies. We’re honored to be recognized for the role we play in advancing effective, equitable philanthropy around the world.”

The WealthBriefing Wealth for Good Awards are part of a global award program, including the Family Wealth Report Awards, where Arabella was named the winner in the “Family Office Management Consultancy” category earlier this year. The WealthBriefing awards are determined by a panel of independent judges and are part of a global recognition program spanning the world’s major philanthropic and financial centers. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation of innovation, performance, and impact.

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a professional services firm that provides administrative, operational and strategic support to nonprofits, foundations and individual donors. As a certified B Corp, Arabella Advisors is committed to building stronger, more sustainable and equitable communities, creating a better, more resilient and just future for all. For more information, visit www.arabellaadvisors.com.