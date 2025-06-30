Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board Shares Exciting Lineup of Late Summer, Fall Seasonal Events and Signature Experiences

From reimagined music festivals and culinary showcases to wellness retreats and nightlife celebrations, the region invites travelers to discover its most anticipated seasonal highlights





The inaugural Mexican Caribbean Music Fest, held in Tulum in May, received over 20,000 attendees and hotel occupancy increased by 20 percent.

QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an exciting lineup of cultural events and record-breaking successes, the Mexican Caribbean is experiencing a landmark start to the year. The region, located on Mexico’s eastern coast, confidently advances into its “New Era of Tourism,” hallmarked by world-renowned cultural, culinary, wellness and nightlife offerings that reflect its vibrant identity.

The year has been defined by a robust calendar of events that underscore the dynamic spirit and rising profile of the Mexican Caribbean, significantly boosting tourism through increased hotel occupancy and driving deeper visitor engagement with memorable cultural experiences. February marked the triumphant return of Carnaval, celebrated across major destinations including Cozumel, Cancún, Puerto Morelos, Isla Mujeres, Bacalar and Holbox. This renowned event drew thousands of international visitors who filled the streets for lively parades featuring dazzling costumes, vibrant music and dancing, and elaborate cultural performances.

In May, the inaugural Mexican Caribbean Music Fest (MCMF) brought more than 20,000 attendees to ZAMNA Park in Tulum. Headlined by international music icon Sting, the festival combined star power with a setting that captured the natural beauty and distinctive atmosphere of the region, establishing a new standard for large-scale cultural programming. Designed as a next-generation evolution of the beloved Riviera Maya Jazz Festival, the event elevated the Mexican Caribbean’s profile, increasing hotel occupancy by 20 percent - a remarkable achievement during what is typically considered low season. Met with critical acclaim, the Mexican Caribbean Music Fest has already gained momentum to become an annual tradition.

“The Mexican Caribbean continues to evolve as a leading global destination for premier events, blending New Era innovation with deep cultural roots. This year’s calendar, from iconic traditions like Carnaval to new initiatives such as the Mexican Caribbean Music Fest – demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-impact experiences that draw travelers to our region time and time again. Our strategic focus remains on curating authentic offerings that honor our rich cultural heritage and foster long-term traveler engagement,” said Andrés Martínez, CEO, Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board.

Other standout events this year have included culinary showcases, athletic competitions and artistic exhibitions hosted across the region’s 12 destinations. With even more on the horizon, the Mexican Caribbean continues to captivate travelers through experiences that highlight its creativity, character and unmistakable rhythm.

Upcoming Major Events:

Apapaxoa GastroCultural Festival (August 26–31, Riviera Maya)

A true feast for the soul and the palate, Apapaxoa (meaning “to embrace with the soul” in Náhuatl) brings together some of Mexico’s top chefs, mixologists and culinary artisans to craft multisensory experiences that blend ancestral flavors with contemporary techniques. The festival features pairing dinners, culinary talks, hands-on workshops and artistic performances, offering a dynamic celebration of flavor, creativity and the joy of living well.

Set against Cozumel’s breathtaking coastal scenery, Ironman 70.3 Cozumel is part of a prestigious international qualifying series leading to the World Championship. Athletes compete in a grueling test of endurance featuring a 2.4 -mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. The event attracts elite competitors and passionate fans from around the world, bringing global visibility and high-energy excitement to the island.

Celebrated across the Mexican Caribbean, Day of the Dead brings together colorful altars, candlelight processions, live performances and local art. Each destination offers its own interpretation of this iconic holiday, inviting visitors to experience a moving tribute to ancestry and remembrance in one of the country’s most meaningful cultural events. The Janal Pixán festival in Riviera Maya, whose name means “Food of the Souls,” is one of the highlights of this celebration, given its fusion of Mayan culture and Day of the Dead traditions.

During the winter, Cozumel offers a unique underwater experience as eagle rays migrate and mate in the region’s clear waters. Divers can spot these majestic creatures gliding over the algae-covered seabed of Cantarel Reef, which resembles an underwater meadow, making it one of the season’s most memorable natural encounters.

About Mexican Caribbean

The Mexican Caribbean is like no other place in the world, due to its 12 tourist destinations: Isla Mujeres, Holbox Island, Costa Mujeres, Cancun, Riviera Maya (Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Tulum); Cozumel Island, Maya Ka'an and Grand Costa Maya (Mahahual, Bacalar and Chetumal - a Magic Town). Known for its crystal clear waters, white sand beaches, tropical jungle and rich Mayan culture, the Mexican Caribbean boasts world-class tourism infrastructure, a wide variety of lodging options and abundant air connectivity from major U.S. and Canadian gateways.

