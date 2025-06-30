Gray Media Names Jessica Laszewski as General Manager of WSAW in Wausau, Wisconsin

ATLANTA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- … Gray Media announced today the promotion of Jessica Laszewski to General Manager of WSAW, the CBS affiliate in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving the Wausau-Rhinelander market, effective July 21, 2025.





Jessica has served as News Director at Gray Television’s WMTV (NBC) in Madison, Wisconsin since October 2017. Under her leadership, WMTV rose to #1 in news viewership and underwent a successful digital transformation that strengthened its multiplatform presence. Her newsroom’s commitment to excellence was recognized with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for "Overall Excellence" in 2025, 2024, and 2022. Since 2022, WMTV has consistently earned more top honors than any other station in its division, including nine Regional Murrow Awards in 2025 alone. She has earned additional recognition as Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Station of the Year, News Operation of the Year, and has been nominated twice for NAB Service to America.

Jessica previously served as News Director at Gray’s WSAW (CBS) in Wausau, Wisconsin, and at WNDU (NBC) in South Bend, Indiana. Earlier in her career, she held producing and executive producing roles at WMTV (NBC) in Madison, WEAU (NBC) in Eau Claire, WBAY (ABC) in Green Bay, and WISC (CBS) in Madison.

She is an active leader in the journalism community, currently serving on the Board of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, Inc., the Executive Committee of the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Jess is a proud graduate of NAB Business Leadership Training.

