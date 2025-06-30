Progress Software Acquires Nuclia, an Innovator in Agentic RAG AI Technology

Company adds easy-to-use agentic RAG-as-a-service product for organizations to automate and retrieve verifiable, high-quality AI search and generative answers

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the acquisition of Nuclia, an innovator in agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) AI solutions. Nuclia provides a unique agentic RAG-as-a-service product enabling organizations to automatically leverage their own proprietary business information to retrieve verifiable, accurate answers using GenAI.

“Nuclia’s easy-to-use, self-service SaaS product democratizes the use of trustworthy and verifiable GenAI,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress Software. “Small to mid-sized businesses, as well as large global corporations, can quickly and easily reap the benefits of sophisticated agentic RAG capabilities using Nuclia SaaS without the need for significant upfront investment.”

“The rapid evolution of AI has transformed how organizations interact with information, creating new possibilities for more accurate, dynamic, and context-aware systems,” said Eudald Camprubí, CEO and Co-founder at Nuclia. “Agentic RAG is a cutting-edge approach that combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with business’ own proprietary data to provide accurate and trustworthy answers. Our team at Nuclia is proud of what we have built, and we are excited to join Progress to continue to advance this important technology.”

Nuclia will extend the end-to-end value of the Progress Data Platform while creating opportunities to reach a broader market of organizations looking to easily leverage the value of agentic RAG technology.

The acquisition was signed and closed today and is immaterial to Progress’ financials.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

About Nuclia

Nuclia, the RAG-as-a-Service company, is revolutionizing data-driven systems and processes to deliver previously unimaginable business value. Organizations across all sectors grapple with a common challenge: how to extract answers and unlock value from their internal data, both tacit and explicit. Nuclia uniquely solves this problem by converting this extensive and valuable repository of data into actionable, accessible knowledge. Learn more at https://nuclia.com.

