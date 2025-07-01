THE MATHWORKS, INC. ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The MathWorks, Inc on Behalf of The MathWorks, Inc Customers and Encourages Consumers to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized consumer rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The MathWorks, Inc (“The MathWorks, Inc” or the “Company”) on behalf of The MathWorks, Inc consumers. Our investigation concerns whether The MathWorks, Inc has violated consumer protection laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 18, 2025, The MathWorks, Inc. became aware of a security incident on its backend servers and IT infrastructure. Upon detection, The MathWorks, Inc. launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity experts to determine the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party launched a ransomware attack that impacted multiple web and mobile applications, licensing services, downloads, online store, website, internal systems, and other services. The MathWorks, Inc. conducted a comprehensive review of the impacted data to determine what information was compromised and identified affected individuals.

These files allegedly included documents like account credentials; licensing information; internal operational data; limited customer information; and other sensitive personal data.

On May 26, 2025, The MathWorks, Inc. filed a notice with federal law enforcement and made a public disclosure, and The MathWorks, Inc. is continuing to send out updates to impacted individuals. Compensation may be available for those individuals who receive notice that their personal information was compromised.

Data breaches are serious matters that can cause long-term damage. Hackers may use stolen information to commit identity theft, financial fraud, or other crimes. Companies that fail to secure your personal data may be held liable for the resulting harm.

If you received a data breach notification letter from The MathWorks, Inc., you are likely affected. Follow the link below to find out if you may be eligible for compensation.

